Ipsos: Information relating to a potential acquisition of Kantar Media

Information relating to a potential acquisition of Kantar Media

Paris, December 2, 2024 - Following information published in the press, Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, confirms that discussions are currently underway regarding a potential acquisition of Kantar Media, in line with the company's strategy to regularly evaluate investment opportunities that may strengthen its market position.

There can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made. There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in any agreement.

Ipsos will not provide any further comment. The Group will communicate in due course should these discussions materialize, in accordance with applicable regulations.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices, STOXX Europe 600 and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service

