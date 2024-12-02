Fidelity Special Values Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity Special Values PLC ("the Company")

Appointment of a new non-executive Director

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Casey as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 January 2025. Christopher will also serve as a member of the Audit, Management Engagement and Nomination Committees of the Board.

Christopher is non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committees of Life Settlement PLC, Mobius Investment Trust plc and CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc. He has extensive experience as a non-executive director and audit committee chairman of public companies, in particular, investment trusts.

Christopher is a Chartered Accountant and his career spans over 40 years and he was previously an audit partner at KPMG LLP. Since then, he has carried out a number of non-executive board roles serving as audit committee chairman and then chairman of China Polymetallic Mining Ltd, audit committee chairman at Latchways plc, and audit committee chairman and then interim chairman at Eddie Stobart Logistics plc, audit committee chairman at BlackRock North America Income Trust plc and chairman of The European Smaller Companies Trust plc.

There are no further details to be disclosed relating to Christopher under Section 6.4.8 of the UK Listing Rules. As at the date of this announcement, he did not hold any shares in the Company.

2 December 2024