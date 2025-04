Fidelity Special Values Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC ('the Company')

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Interim dividend

The Directors have declared an interim dividend of 3.36 pence per share to be paid on 19 June 2025 to shareholders on the Register of Members on 9 May 2025. The ex-dividend date is 8 May 2025.

Contact for queries:

Smita Amin

Company Secretary

FIL Investments International

01737 836347