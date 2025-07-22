Anzeige
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
WKN: A14SGM | ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
22.07.2025 13:36 Uhr
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Monthly Factsheet as at 30 June 2025

The latest Monthly Factsheet is available on the Company's website at: https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-special-values

Copies of the Monthly Factsheet have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM). Please note that documents submitted to the NSM will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given.

22 July 2025


