Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Volltreffer direkt neben einer brandneuen Entdeckung! Kupfer im Höhenflug!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14SGM | ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.07.2025 18:24 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC (the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Christopher Casey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer

a)

Name

Fidelity Special Values PLC

b)

LEI

549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in Fidelity Special Values PLC

GB00BWXC7Y93

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.68741

7,000

d)

Aggregated information

  • - Aggregated volume
  • - Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-07-11

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Contact:

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

020 7961 4240

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43


© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.