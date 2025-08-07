Anzeige
WKN: A14SGM | ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date:7 August 2025

Name of applicant:

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Name of scheme:

General Corporate Purposes

Period of return:

From:

8 February 2025

To:

7 August 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

30,000,000 ordinary shares of 5p each

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

N/A

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

30,000,000

Name of contact:

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

01737 836347


© 2025 PR Newswire
