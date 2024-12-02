BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Prosus N.V. (PROSY, PROSF) reported first half core headline earnings of $3.5 billion, an increase of 76% from a year ago. The company increased Ecommerce adjusted EBIT by five times to $181 million.First half revenues were $3.0 billion compared to $2.5 billion, previous year. The Group delivered topline growth of 26%, with consolidated Ecommerce revenue of $3.0 billion.Basil Sgourdos will retire as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective 30 November 2024. Nico Marais will assume the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer of Naspers and Prosus. The company said the process to finalise the role of the Group Chief Financial Officer has begun.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX