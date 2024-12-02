Biovica International: Biovica Signs Agreement with American Health Giant

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 02, 2024 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B) (FRA:9II) Biovica, active in blood-based cancer monitoring, today announces that the company has entered into a commercial agreement (client bill) with one of the largest health insurance companies in the US, with revenues exceeding 100 billion USD. The company is both a health insurance and a health care service provider serving over 10 million Americans through its insurance policies.

"This is a major breakthrough for Biovica made by our US team. The organization has been using DiviTum TKa and sees benefits for the patients as well as health economic benefits with the test, which paved the way for this agreement. If continued usage is as successful, DiviTum TKa is expected to become standard of care across this major organization. Partnerships like this are pivotal in driving sustainable revenue growth and achieving Biovica's goal of becoming cash-flow positive and to offer DiviTum TKa to cancer patients across the world," said Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica.

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO

Phone: +46 76 666 16 47

E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Attachments

Biovica signs agreement with American health giant

SOURCE: Biovica International

View the original press release on accesswire.com