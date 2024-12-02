Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Der verborgene Hebel im Moss-Projekt von Goldshore: Warum 13,9?Mio.?$ eine goldene Zukunft freisetzen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DPS4 | ISIN: SE0008613731 | Ticker-Symbol: 9II
Frankfurt
29.11.24
13:15 Uhr
0,172 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
02.12.2024 08:26 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biovica International: Biovica Signs Agreement with American Health Giant

Finanznachrichten News

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 02, 2024 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B) (FRA:9II) Biovica, active in blood-based cancer monitoring, today announces that the company has entered into a commercial agreement (client bill) with one of the largest health insurance companies in the US, with revenues exceeding 100 billion USD. The company is both a health insurance and a health care service provider serving over 10 million Americans through its insurance policies.

"This is a major breakthrough for Biovica made by our US team. The organization has been using DiviTum TKa and sees benefits for the patients as well as health economic benefits with the test, which paved the way for this agreement. If continued usage is as successful, DiviTum TKa is expected to become standard of care across this major organization. Partnerships like this are pivotal in driving sustainable revenue growth and achieving Biovica's goal of becoming cash-flow positive and to offer DiviTum TKa to cancer patients across the world," said Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica.

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO
Phone: +46 76 666 16 47
E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO
Phone: +46 73 125 92 46
E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Attachments

Biovica signs agreement with American health giant

SOURCE: Biovica International



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.