MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news on Monday.At 3.15 am ET, Spain's manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The index is expected to fall to 53.9 in November from 54.5 in the previous month.At 3.45 am ET, manufacturing PMI survey results are due from Italy. Economists forecast the indicator to register 46.1 in November, down from 46.9 in October.Thereafter, manufacturing PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET.At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final manufacturing PMI survey data is due. Economists expect the index to fall to 45.2 in November from 46.0 in October.At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes UK final factory PMI data. The index is forecast to fall to 48.6 in November, in line with flash estimate, from 49.9 in October.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area unemployment data for October. The jobless rate is seen unchanged 6.3 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved