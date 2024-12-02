LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mothercare plc (MTC.L), a British retailer that specialized in products for expectant mothers and children up to eight years old, Monday reported loss before tax of 1.8 million pounds for the first half, compared with profit before tax of 2 million pound in the same period a year ago, primarily impacted by decline in sales.Excluding one-time items, adjusted loss before tax was 1.4 million pounds compared with profit before tax of 1.8 million pounds last year.Net loss was 1.8 million pound or 0.3p per share compared with net profit of 1.7 million pounds or 0.3p per share in the prior year.Adjusted loss was 1.4 million pounds or 0.3p per share versus adjusted profit of 1.5 million pounds or 0.3p per share a yea ago.The company posted profit from operations of 0.7 million pounds, down from 3.6 million pounds last year.Adjusted profit from operations declined to 1.1 million pounds from 3.4 million pounds a year ago.Revenue for the period dropped to 21 million pounds from 29 million pounds in the previous year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX