GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.12.2024 05:36 Uhr
Trump Media & Technology Group: Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes Congratulates Kash Patel on Nomination as FBI Director

Finanznachrichten News

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media & Technology Group (Nasdaq: DJT) ("TMTG") CEO Devin Nunes today issued the following statement following President-elect Trump's announcement of his intent to nominate TMTG board member Kash Patel as Director of the FBI:

"An immensely talented lawyer and investigator with an unimpeachable devotion to our Constitution, Kash is a brilliant pick to serve as Director of the FBI. Kash and I worked closely together to expose the saboteurs within the Intelligence Community who perpetuated the Russia collusion hoax. Based on that experience, along with his service in key positions in the first Trump Administration, I know Kash has the intelligence and fearlessness to expose the corruption in the FBI, reverse its damaging politicization, and restore Americans' confidence in the Bureau's basic honesty. Those who denounce the darkness at the FBI can now rest assured that light will soon shine through."

About TMTG

The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content.

Investor Relations Contact

Shannon Devine (MZ Group | Managing Director - MZ North America)
Email: shannon.devine@mzgroup.us

Media Contact

press@tmtgcorp.com


