BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss retail sales increased for the fourth straight month in October, though at a slightly slower-than-expected pace, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Monday.Retail sales climbed 1.4 percent on a yearly basis, after a 1.8 percent increase in September.Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco registered an annual growth of 0.3 percent, and the non-food sector posted a 3.2 percent gain.Month-on-month, retail sales dropped 0.1 percent in October versus a 0.7 percent fall in September. This was the second successive monthly increase.In nominal terms, retail turnover registered an annual growth of 0.1 percent, and sales were down 0.2 percent over the month.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX