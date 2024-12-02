Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining and Process Intelligence, today announced the appointment of Benoit Fouilland as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective December 1, 2024. As part of the executive management team, Fouilland will be responsible for the global Finance organization and strategy as Celonis extends its global growth, technology innovation and market leadership.

"Benoit is a forward-thinking executive with extremely relevant tech-industry experience, an international outlook, and a proven track record leading global Finance organizations," said Bastian Nominacher, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. "Benoit is the right leader to help us drive and expand our market leadership being fueled by our latest product innovations like the Process Intelligence Graph which creates unparalleled levels of value for our customers and delivers effective enterprise AI."

Fouilland is a seasoned business leader with over three decades of finance and executive management experience at global, industry-leading companies. He joins Celonis from Contentsquare, a global leader in digital experience analytics, where he served as CFO. Before that he was CFO of Firmenich, the largest private fragrance and taste company in the world, where he was a Celonis customer and instrumental in coordinating their industry-changing merger with DSM, another Celonis customer. Prior to Firmenich, Fouilland held CFO roles at Criteo SA, a global advertising technology company, where he led its successful initial public offering (IPO), SAP AG and Business Objects SA.

"I got to know Celonis five years ago and have been impressed from day one by the power of the platform and the solid foundations on which the company is built," said Benoit Fouilland. "I admire the remarkable momentum Celonis has gained since then. I am excited by the opportunity to shape the future of process intelligence and to drive impact for leading companies across all industries around the globe. I am thrilled to join the team and looking forward to helping the company scale, sustainably, to its full potential."

Fouilland has served on the Board of Directors of VTEX, an enterprise digital commerce platform company, since May 2021, where he chairs the audit committee. He earned his MBA from INSEAD (Institut Européen d'Administration des Affaires) and has master's degrees from Université Paris Dauphine and Paris ESLSCA Business School.

