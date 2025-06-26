Celonis, a global leader in Process Mining, is recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group Process Mining PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 for the sixth year in a row and a Star Performer for four years.

In the report, Everest Group states that Celonis continued to strengthen its Leader positioning, highlighting the company's market impact and capability advances:

Celonis continues to be the innovation leader in the process mining software market.

Celonis has invested in key AI capabilities, such as generative AI Process Copilots, AgentC (which enables enterprises to develop AI agents using Celonis process intelligence) and AI Annotation Builder (which uses AI to transform raw data into structured process data and insights).

Celonis has a scalable infrastructure (Celonis Data Core) that supports real-time data ingestion and transformation.

Celonis has made enhancements to its object-centric process mining (OCPM) capabilities that help customers "discover complex real-life processes" and optimize them effectively.

Celonis has the highest reported capability scores in the PEAK Matrix® assessment criteria for portfolio mix, value delivered, process intelligence, and implementation and support.

"Enterprises need processes that work, and Celonis is committed to making sure that everyone is free to make their processes work, no matter which systems they're using," said Eugenio Cassiano, SVP Strategy Innovation at Celonis. "Celonis is helping companies across every industry optimize their processes, maximize the ROI of their AI deployments, and generate business value. We have consistently earned the trust of the market and the recognition of leading analysts like Everest Group for our superior capabilities and undeniable market impact. Our depth of experience, proven track record, and continuous innovation are unmatched in the industry, and we are proud to support our customers' enduring success."

"Celonis continues to strengthen its position as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix® 2025, thanks to its strong vision and strategy, robust global presence and ecosystem, and depth and breadth of its process mining capabilities. Continued product investment and innovations like AgentC, AI Annotation Builder, Process Copilots, and Process Adherence Manager contributed to its position," says Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group. "Clients have expressed strong satisfaction with Celonis' scalability, ease of use, product roadmap, and system-agnostic nature."

The company continues to own a Leader position in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment due to its clear vision, compelling product roadmap, continuous innovation, and support for open ecosystems-fueled by the introduction of AgentC, AI Annotation Builder, Process Copilots, and Process Adherence Manager. Everest Group also called out multiple enhancements Celonis has made to its Process Intelligence Platform, which make it easier to use.

The Process Intelligence Graph, which sits at the heart of the Celonis platform, brings together process data and business context to create a digital twin of business operations. AgentC, a suite of AI agent tools, integrations, and partnerships, feeds this Process Intelligence to AI agents, whether organizations build them in leading AI platforms or leverage prebuilt agents from Celonis and its partners. With Process Intelligence, AI knows how business flows, enabling it to work more effectively for the enterprise.

At its Celonis:Next event in May, Celonis unveiled upgrades to AgentC, including an extended Process Intelligence API that makes it easier to securely share process intelligence context, metrics, and recommended actions with AI development platforms. Celonis also showcased Orchestration Engine-an intelligent orchestration layer that connects and coordinates processes and tasks across tools, systems and departments. This layer is critical as modern business processes involve an intricate web of system- and application-level automations, workflow automations, RPA bots, and manual activities that operate across multiple systems.

Background of Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Research

Everest Group defines process mining as a type of analytics product that involves a fact-based approach to help discover, monitor, and optimize as-is processes by analyzing process-related information primarily from event logs generated by enterprise systems (e.g., ERP, CRM, etc.). The technology provides a data-based approach to process optimization through numerous applications and use cases spanning industries and process areas. This has led to process mining being and continuing to be one of the fastest growing markets in the Intelligent Automation (IA) space.

Adoption of process mining not only helps enterprises achieve traditional benefits such as cost savings and operational efficiency, but also opens avenues to target business/strategic outcomes such as top-line growth, accelerated digital transformation, enhanced customer experience, and sustainability. In order to support the enterprise objectives, products are rapidly evolving in the sophistication of their capabilities, features, and functionalities.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment can be downloaded here

About Celonis

Celonis makes processes work for people, companies and the planet. The Celonis Process Intelligence Platform uses industry-leading process mining and AI technology and augments it with business context to give customers a living digital twin of their business operation. It's system-agnostic and without bias, and provides everyone with a common language for understanding and improving businesses. Celonis enables its customers to continuously realize significant value across the top, bottom, and green line.

Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and New York City, USA, with more than 20 offices worldwide.

