Hurom Wins Patent Infringement Ruling Against NUC(Kuvings) on Amazon in the U.S.
WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
02.12.24
10:45 Uhr
198,74 Euro
+2,28
+1,16 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
02.12.2024 10:06 Uhr
Hurom Wins Patent Infringement Ruling Against NUC(Kuvings) on Amazon in the U.S.

Sales Ban Enforced on NUC(Kuvings)'s Primary Juicer Models on Amazon

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurom, a global leader in juicing technology as the pioneer of low-speed extraction methods, announced successful enforcement of its patent against NUC(Kuvings) on Amazon's U.S. platform. This action resulted in a sales ban on NUC(Kuvings)'s primary juicer models.

Since its founding in 1974, Hurom has dedicated over 50 years to provide customers with the latest innovations in juicing technology, including developing the world's first vertical screw juicer in 2005 and establishing the industry standard for vertical juicers. The company remains focused on promoting health through the introduction of new technology to foster the growth of the wellness culture.

Recently, Hurom has encountered increased instances of unauthorized use of its patent technology in global markets, such as China, the U.S., and Europe. To protect its core technology, Hurom announced a comprehensive global patent enforcement strategy earlier this year.

This recent case was resolved through Amazon's APEX (Amazon Patent Evaluation Express) process (APEX ID: 15060613361), resulting in a sales ban on the infringing products. As of July 11, 2024, Amazon's U.S. platform implemented a sales ban on five of NUC(Kuvings)'s main models, including the REVO830W, EVO820GM, C7000S, C7000W, and C7000P, distributed by over nine vendors, such as Kuvings USA and GlobalEcom.

Amazon's APEX process starts with a report of suspected infringement, followed by a review from a neutral third-party evaluator. If a product is determined to infringe on a patent, it is subsequently removed from Amazon's listings.

Following this action, Hurom's intellectual property team has initiated further legal proceedings through the European Unified Patent Court (UPC) against infringing manufacturers and distributors. Additionally, the Korea Trade Commission (KTC) has launched an investigation into NUC(Kuvings) for alleged unfair trade practices related to patent infringement.

To support a healthier and fair global ecosystem, Hurom is committed to ongoing and proactive patent enforcement efforts.

Jaewon Kim, CEO of Hurom, stated, "We can no longer overlook the unauthorized use of Hurom's patented technology. Through decisive action, we will protect the healthy and fair ecosystem that both Hurom and our customers value. However, in line with Hurom's patent licensing policy, we are open to allowing genuine users access to our patented technology to support a shared commitment to wellness."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hurom-wins-patent-infringement-ruling-against-nuckuvings-on-amazon-in-the-us-302317218.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
