BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell sharply on Monday after reports emerged that the country's far-right National Rally (RN) party will likely back a no-confidence motion against the government in the coming days unless the disputed draft budget meets her party's demands.Investors were also reacting to the results of a survey by S&P Global that showed France's manufacturing sector faced in November its steepest decline in new orders since the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.The benchmark CAC 40 was down 66 points, or 0.9 percent, at 7,169 after surging 0.8 percent on Friday.China-related Hermes International and LVMH were up 1.6 percent and half a percent, respectively after a private survey showed the manufacturing sector in China expanded at a faster pace in November, with the corresponding PMI rising to 51.5 from 50.3 in October.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX