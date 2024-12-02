WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were sharply lower on Monday as Trump's tariff threat bolstered the dollar.Spot gold dipped 0.7 percent to $2,634.19 in European trade after four sessions of gains. U.S. gold futures were down 0.9 percent at $2,656.89.The dollar gained amid lingering concerns about French politics after France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen gave the strongest indication yet that she's prepared to topple the government in the coming days.Finance Minister Antoine Armand said the finance bill is vital for the country and artificial budget deadlines won't be accepted.Meanwhile, in another significant development, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has threatened the BRICS grouping with '100 percent tariffs' if they moved to create a new currency or back any other option as the world's reserve.In economic releases, China reported impressive PMI number for November while a measure of Eurozone manufacturing activity hit a two-month low in the month.U.S. manufacturing PMI figures for November and construction spending data for October may garner some attention in the New York session.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX