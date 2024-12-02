WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Navy destroyers have repelled a series of attacks by Houthi militants in the Gulf of Aden at the weekend.USS Stockdale and USS O'Kane successfully defeated a range of Houthi-launched weapons while transiting the Gulf of Aden on Saturday and Sunday, the U.S. Central Command said in a press release.The missile destroyers were escorting three U.S. merchant vessels along the volatile sea trade route.'The destroyers successfully engaged and defeated three anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs), three one-way attack uncrewed aerial systems,' Centcom said.It noted that the attacks did not cause any injuries or damage to any vessels, their crews or civilians.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX