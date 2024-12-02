Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2024) - Vision Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF) (FSE: 1AJ2) (the "Company" or "Vision Lithium") is very pleased to report the discovery of high-grade cesium mineralization from pegmatite outcrops on its Sirmac property located 40 km west of Sayona's Moblan lithium deposit and 160 km by road from Chibougamau, Québec.

Yves Rougerie, President & CEO comments: "The very high-grade cesium results suggest these dikes are highly fractionated LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum) pegmatites with the potential of hosting economic cesium mineralization. Although not observed, the mineral pollucite, the principal mineral of cesium, is likely present. These cesium assay results are amongst the highest ever reported in the province of Québec. The provincial database of surface rock samples contains over 80,000 cesium assay results of which only one result is above 1% and less than ten are above 800ppm (ref SIGÉOM)."

Vision's Sirmac property is host to the #5 Dike pegmatite lithium deposit as well as the Clapier lithium occurrence 6 km to the ENE. A new area of mineralized pegmatites was discovered late in 2024 in the southern portion of the property, approximately 10 km SE of the #5 Dike. A single visit to the area led to the discovery of two pegmatite dikes in contact with basalts. The dikes outcrop minimally, and their size and extent are not currently known. However, spodumene was observed in both dikes and representative samples of pegmatite and the host rock basalt were taken from each site with the following results:

Table 1. Grab Sample Assay Results

Grab

Sample Cesium

ppm Cs2O*

% Lithium

ppm Li2O*

% Tantalum

ppm Rubidium

ppm Pegmatite 1 13,150 1.39 3,230 0.695 201 6,010 Pegmatite 1 18,300 1.94 860 0.185 264 4,610 Basalt 1 179 0.02 410 0.088 1 99 Pegmatite 2 8,410 0.89 2,880 0.620 257 5,370 Basalt 2 1,320 0.14 1,290 0.278 1 961 Note: Cs2O% = (Cs ppm/10 000) *1.06; Li2O% = (Li ppm/10 000) *2.153

The dikes also exhibit highly anomalous values for lithium, tantalum and rubidium. These results are similar in many respects to values reported from the producing Tanco mine in Manitoba and the Case Lake exploration project in eastern Ontario, the two most significant cesium occurrences in Canada.

The highly anomalous values in the basalt samples for cesium and lithium indicate a strong alteration halo surrounding the pegmatite dikes. This suggests the dikes are potentially larger/wider at depth and/or along strike.

The exploration program was coordinated with Innovexplo of Val d'Or, Québec who contributed new interpretations of existing geological models for the property occurrences earlier in the year followed by field work that included outcrop visits and systematic structural measurements and a reinterpretation of pegmatite textures from drill core relogging (mainly from Dike #5). Proposals for new exploration concepts and targets resulted from this work. The new area discovery is also the result of this coordinated effort. Decades-old historical drilling for base metals in the southern area intersected pegmatite dikes which were not sampled at the time. Other dikes are likely present under overburden cover in the vicinity of the new dikes. A whole new corridor/swarm of LCT pegmatite dikes is possible in this area, fertile for both cesium and/or lithium-tantalum economic deposits. Future exploration will focus on this area for this obvious potential.

Figure 1: Sirmac property regional location plan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11052/232102_79aa4d43c40858dd_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Sirmac property with location of new discovery

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11052/232102_79aa4d43c40858dd_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Pegmatite dikes 1 & 2 in contact with basalt

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11052/232102_79aa4d43c40858dd_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Pegmatite 2 with spodumene crystals

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11052/232102_79aa4d43c40858dd_004full.jpg

QA/QC

The sampling program was planned and supervised by InnovExplo Inc. Samples were transported from the Sirmac project to the ALS facility in Val-d'Or, Québec by InnovExplo personnel. The 1.5 to 3 kg grab samples were crushed to 70% less than two millimetres (CRU-31), riffle split, pulverize split to better than 85% passing 75 microns (PUL-31). Samples were assayed for lithium + 33 element by ICP-AES (ME-MS89L).

The scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Yves Rougerie, Geologist, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Rougerie is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The potential grades of exploration targets disclosed in this news release are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

About Vision Lithium Inc.

Vision Lithium Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high quality mineral assets including lithium and copper in Canada. The Company is led by skilled and qualified mineral exploration experts and business professionals with a deep understanding of the battery materials market, which is driven by lithium-ion batteries. Vision Lithium completed a positive PEA on its Sirmac lithium project in 2023. The PEA is available on the Company's website at www.visionlithium.com and on SEDAR+. The Company is committed to discovering new, world-class assets and bringing these assets to production, starting with its advanced Sirmac lithium property in Québec and Godslith lithium property located in Manitoba, and a group of base metal rich Ni-Cu-Co and/or Cu-Zn-Ag-Au properties in eastern Québec and New Brunswick.

For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.visionlithium.com or contact us at info@visionlithium.com.

