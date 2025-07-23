Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Vision Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF) (FSE: 1AJ2) (the "Company" or "Vision") is pleased to report the discovery of multiple high-grade Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum ("LCT") pegmatite dikes on its Sirmac Property located 40 km west of Sayona's Moblan lithium deposit near Chibougamau, Quebec. The sub-vertical north-trending dikes are spread out over a 5+ km distance along an apparent east-northeast trend referred to as the "Assinica LCT Trend". Vision has identified three significant mineralized dikes to date along this trend, each with significant lithium, cesium and tantalum values. Winsome Resources' SC dike occurrence is in line with this trend where all pegmatites encountered are mineralized. The Winsome SC mineralized pegmatites are located outside the property and are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property. Geologically and structurally, they appear to be part of the same east-northeast LCT pegmatite trend.

On Vision's claims, the SC dike is the southern continuation of Winsome's SC dike where significant widths of LCT mineralization have been reported. The dike can be followed for at least 40 metres south of the boundary before going under overburden, but it likely continues further south. Vision collected six continuous channel samples ranging from 0.5 to 8.3 m, with sample lengths limited by overburden cover.

Pegmatite

Name Channel

Sample Length

m Li2O

% Cs2O

% Ta

ppm SC Dike R1+R2 8.3 1.60 0.32 203 SC Dike R3 0.5 0.92 0.51 278 SC Dike R4 1.6 1.51 0.18 398 SC Dike R5 4.5 1.34 0.29 184 SC Dike R6 2.6 2.18 1.89 251

Note: Cs2O% = (Cs ppm/10 000) *1.06; Li2O% = (Li ppm/10 000) *2.153

A second LCT pegmatite dike was discovered 1.2 km west of the SC dike by Innovexplo geologists mandated by Vision for this exploration program. This dike is the northerly extension of the two narrow dikes discovered last year by Vision which returned high-grade cesium values (see Vision press release November 26, 2024). The new outcrops are well-exposed a hundred metres north of the original discovery and continue several hundred metres further northward. Overburden covers most of the dike and sampling of the entire dike could not be completed. Vision expects that the dike is likely much larger than what is visible and what has been sampled.

Pegmatite

Name Channel /

Grab Sample Length

m Li2O

% Cs2O

% Ta

ppm Central Dike

main outcrop area R7 2.0 1.64 1.98 496 Central Dike

main outcrop area R8+R9 7.2 1.76 1.02 594

A number of grab rock samples were collected south of the Central Dike main outcrop area (towards the 2024 discovery) with the following results:

2.11% Li2O, 2.04% Cs2O and 263 ppm Ta

1.59% Li2O, 1.22% Cs2O and 244 ppm Ta

2.77% Li2O, 0.14% Cs2O and 104 ppm Ta

0.69% Li2O, 1.39% Cs2O and 201 ppm Ta (2024)

0.19% Li2O, 1.94% Cs2O and 264 ppm Ta (2024)

0.62% Li2O, 0.89% Cs2O and 257 ppm Ta (2024)

A number of grab rock samples were also taken north of the main outcrop with the following results:

1.85% Li2O, 0.46% Cs2O and 202 ppm Ta

3.23% Li2O, 0.16% Cs2O and 121.5 ppm Ta

2.01% Li2O, 0.28% Cs2O and 73.6 ppm Ta

2.83% Li2O, 2.44% Cs2O and 252 ppm Ta

1.94% Li2O, 0.33% Cs2O and 173.5 ppm Ta

1.36% Li2O, 0.76% Cs2O and 434 ppm Ta

A third significant dike was discovered almost 4 km west of the Central Dike. This new dike is not well exposed but is clearly several metres wide, north-trending and with a high-angle dip. The sampling team could only take representative grab rock samples of this LCT occurrence:

0.14% Li2O, 0.08% Cs2O and 174 ppm Ta

2.81% Li2O, 0.54% Cs2O and 234 ppm Ta

1.23% Li2O, 1.02% Cs2O and 470 ppm Ta

Yves Rougerie, President & CEO comments: "These new Vision Lithium discoveries suggest the existence of a major east-northeast mineralized trend which hosts multiple lithium, cesium and tantalum-rich LCT dikes, and likely includes the Winsome SC occurrence. Vision's claims cover over 5 km of this trend and new claims staked by Vision east of Sayona's Gariteau claim block could also cover the trend. Isolated mineralized LCT pegmatite outcrops and historical drill-intersected dikes on Vision's claims are further indications of the potential for discovery along this new trend. The area is generally low relief, overburden covered and may host concealed major dikes near to very-near surface. The similarity between all the dikes discovered to date and the high grades encountered are very positive for this Project going forward. Follow-up work will likely include additional prospecting and sampling, soil sampling, renewed magnetic surveys, targeted gravity surveys and drilling. We are excited and looking forward to advancing this excellent Project."

The exploration program was coordinated with Innovexplo of Val d'Or, Québec, a member of Norda Stelo. The discoveries leading to the recognition/identification of the Assinica Trend are the result of the exploration proposals and expertise of the Innovexplo team led by Aurélien Eglinger, Ph.D. A whole new corridor/swarm of LCT pegmatite dikes is possible in this area, with potentially economic lithium, cesium and tantalum dikes. Future exploration by Vision will focus on the Assinica Trend to develop its exciting potential.

Figure 1: Regional location and generalized geology for the Sirmac LCT Pegmatite Property, Quebec.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11052/259762_13406acad494bbf2_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Assinica LCT Pegmatite Trend with location of new dike discoveries.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11052/259762_13406acad494bbf2_002full.jpg

Figure 3: SC dike (white outcrops) at the Vision Lithium/Winsome Resources claim boundary.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11052/259762_vl20250723fig3.jpg

Figure 4: Spodumene crystals from the SC dike.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11052/259762_13406acad494bbf2_012full.jpg

Figure 5: Central Pegmatite and channel sampling cuts with Li2O values.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11052/259762_13406acad494bbf2_013full.jpg

QA/QC

The sampling program was planned and supervised by InnovExplo Inc. Samples were transported from the Sirmac Project to the ALS Global's facility in Val-d'Or, Québec by InnovExplo personnel. The approximately 1.5 to 3.0 kg grab samples were crushed to 70% less than two millimetres (CRU-31), riffle split, and pulverize split to better than 85% passing 75 microns (PUL-31). Samples were assayed for lithium + 33 element by ICP-AES (ME-MS89L). InnovExplo Inc. and Vision Lithium are independent of ALS Global Laboratory.

The scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Yves Rougerie, Geologist, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Rougerie is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

About Vision Lithium Inc.

Vision Lithium Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high quality mineral assets including lithium and copper in Canada. The Company is led by skilled and qualified mineral exploration experts and business professionals with a deep understanding of the battery materials market, which is driven by lithium-ion batteries. Vision Lithium completed a positive PEA on its Sirmac lithium project in 2023. The Company is committed to discovering new, world-class assets and bringing these assets to production, starting with its advanced Sirmac lithium property in Québec and Godslith lithium property located in Manitoba, and a group of base metal rich Ni-Cu-Co and/or Cu-Zn-Ag-Au properties in eastern Québec and New Brunswick.

For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.visionlithium.com or contact us at info@visionlithium.com.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For additional information, please contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259762

SOURCE: Vision Lithium