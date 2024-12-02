BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate remained unchanged in October, data from Eurostat showed on Monday.The jobless rate came in at seasonally adjusted 6.3 percent, the same as in September and also matched expectations. The rate was below the 6.6 percent posted in October 2023.The number of unemployed declined 3,000 from the previous month. Compared to last year, unemployment was down 411,000.The youth unemployment rate rose only marginally in October but remained at an elevated level. The rate came in at 15.0 percent, up from 14.9 percent in the previous month.The overall EU unemployment rate was steady at 5.9 percent in October. The jobless rate among young people aged below 25 posted 15.2 percent, down from 15.3 in September.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX