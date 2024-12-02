WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A sharp escalation in fighting in Syria's second largest city of Aleppo has displaced thousands and caused heavy civilian casualties, prompting urgent warnings from senior UN officials about the growing humanitarian crisis and threat to regional stability.Syrian jet planes, with the support of Russian forces, have intensified air strikes targeting opposition forces in northern Syria.The allies are strongly retaliating against rebel forces who stormed Aleppo last week, and control most of the city.The sharp escalation in fighting in the Aleppo Governorate is spreading to parts of Idleb and Hama.According to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the violence in Aleppo has forced thousands to flee, many seeking refuge in unsafe open areas.Curfews were imposed in Aleppo City, and all public facilities, including universities and schools, have been suspended. Hospitals are said to be overwhelmed with injured individuals, while banks and ATMs running out of cash.The latest fighting is deepening the humanitarian crisis in Syria, which is already under pressure with the influx of more than half a million returnees and refugees from Lebanon since September.Meanwhile, the United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have called for a Syrian-led political solution to the conflict.'We are closely monitoring developments in Syria and urge de-escalation by all parties and the protection of civilians and infrastructure to prevent further displacement and disruption of humanitarian access,' a statement released by the Governments of these allied nations showed.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX