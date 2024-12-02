Thyssenkrupp's stock continues to face significant headwinds, with shares trading at €3.92, substantially below its 52-week high of €7.01. This decline reflects the company's comprehensive transformation plans, particularly in its steel division, where a dramatic workforce reduction from 27,000 to approximately 16,000 employees is scheduled by 2030. The restructuring initiative encompasses the direct elimination of 5,000 positions and the relocation of an additional 6,000 jobs. Despite these challenges, recent quarterly results show signs of improvement, with losses per share decreasing from €3.23 to €1.70, while revenue remained steady at €8.81 billion.

Analysts Project Recovery Potential

Market experts maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook, setting an average price target of €5.05 per share, suggesting significant upside potential from current levels. This positive projection is supported by expectations of a stable dividend of €0.150 per share for the current year, matching the previous year's payout. Looking ahead to fiscal year 2025, analysts anticipate earnings per share to reach €0.761, indicating potential recovery in the company's financial performance despite ongoing restructuring efforts.

