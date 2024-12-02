HIGHLIGHTS

Multiple priority targets with Lithium Response Ratios greater than 40 have been identified for follow-up work

Additional targets were identified within the newly acquired Falcon Extension claims, extending along the southern boundary of the ZigZag Property

Completed purchase of a 100% interest in strategic claims situated within Caribou Lake greenstone belt along strike and contiguous to the Seymour and Falcon Lithium trends

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2024) - Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (FSE: D0W) ("Volta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce encouraging geochemical results from the recent mobile metal ion (MMI) soil sampling program completed at the Falcon West Lithium Project, located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Northwest Ontario, Canada.

Targeted to test zones delineated by the high-resolution aeromagnetic and LIDAR surveys as prospective for lithium-bearing pegmatites has yielded five new priority and five secondary targets with anomalous lithium response ratios.









Figure 1. Falcon West soil results with additional targets generated.

Soil sampling was completed to identify lithium, cesium, and tantalum (LCT) minerals, as well as signature minerals such as tin, in addition to dispersion minerals, such as rare-alkali biotite, tourmaline, and holmquistite (a lithium mineral that typically occurs immediately adjacent to, typically within 5 to 20 metres, spodumene mineralization).

In detail, the survey consisted of a series of sample lines spaced every 100m oriented orthogonal to the dominant local NE-SW ice-flow direction. Samples within each line are spaced by approximately 50m (or 25m when following up on the 2023 anomalous results). The 2024 survey covers an area of roughly 3km2 and consists of 330 soil samples. Combined with the 2023 survey, the soil survey covers 4.5km2, totalling 591 samples.

The MMI soil geochemical technique is based on the partial extraction of soil samples systematically collected from a specific depth below the organic soil horizon. The method has been utilized on a wide range of commodity types, from precious and base metals to rare earth elements. The MMI Process utilizes proprietary partial extraction techniques and specific combinations of ligands to keep metals in solution and relies on strict adherence to a sampling procedure. The MMI process does not indicate the grade of mineralization responsible for an MMI anomaly nor the depth of the source region for the anomaly. Accordingly, pairing the MMI results with geophysical surveys provides an effective tool for defining drill targets in terrain where prospective targets are buried by overburden. A peak-to-background ratio, Response Ratio, involves determining a background value for each element in a survey area and rationing all the data to that background (average of the lowest quartile). This reduces the effects of time and temperature during the extraction process, allows for the splicing of different data batches, reduces the effects of sampling in different types of soil, and facilitates multi-element data presentations for interpretation.

The sizeable cluster of targets, which covers an area of approximately 2.5km by 1.5km suggests that the Falcon West Pegmatite Swarm is significantly larger than has been outlined by work to date. The results of this soil sampling program warrant further exploration to potentially discover more lithium-bearing pegmatites within the claim boundaries. The next work program on Falcon West will involve overburden stripping of priority targets to develop additional drill targets.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has completed the purchase of a 100% interest in the strategic set of claims in the Seymour Lithium Camp. Additional detail on this purchase was provided in the Company's press release dated November 22, 2024, available on the Company's website at voltametals.ca or under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Tims, P.Geo., who is an independent Qualified Person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP and the Company have not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Properties, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work.

For more information about the Company, view Volta's website at www.voltametals.ca.

ABOUT VOLTA METALS LTD.

Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) is a mineral exploration company focused on lithium, cesium, and tantalum and is based in Toronto, Ontario. It has optioned and is currently exploring a critical minerals portfolio of lithium, cesium, and tantalum projects in Northwestern Ontario, considered one of the most prolific emerging hard-rock lithium districts in the world. To find out more about Volta and its flagship Falcon West Project, please visit voltametals.ca

