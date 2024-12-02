WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Biden has embarked on a three-day visit of Angola.'He will highlight the transformation and deepening of the U.S.-Angola relationship and will also reaffirm our commitment to strengthening our partnerships across Africa,' the White House said ahead of his travel.It marks the first visit of a U.S. president to Africa in nearly a decade, since 2015, and also the first-ever visit by a sitting U.S. president to Angola.During the three-day tour beginning on Monday, Biden will meet with his Angolan counterpart, President Joao Lourenco, in capital Luanda.The U.S. and Angola will announce a new global health security partnership to strengthen capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to infectious disease, SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL said at a news conference.'The President will be highlighting how since January 2021, U.S. departments and agencies in the Prosper Africa Initiative have closed 12 deals in Angola with a combined value of $6.9 billion. He will share how the U.S. government is making important investments to increase access to nutritious food, strengthen agribusiness, and increase food storage capacity in the country,' the official told reporters.Together, the U.S. and Angola are working closely to expand impactful, high-standard economic opportunities and improve regional peace and security.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX