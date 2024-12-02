Mercedes-Benz said it is now evaluating a 20%-efficient, non-silicon photovoltaic coating that is significantly cheaper than conventional solar modules. From pv magazine Germany Mercedes-Benz has shared what it describes as an "exclusive insight into research activities and future technologies," showcasing several innovations currently under feasibility testing. The innovations span a range of concepts, from augmented reality glasses to alternatives to leather, made from recycled plastic and biotechnologically produced materials. Other developments include a regenerative brake integrated into ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...