CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Anxiety ahead of a slew of data releases from the U.S. over the course of the week kept market sentiment subdued at the onset of the new month. On the data horizon are the ISM Manufacturing PMI due on Monday, JOLTs jobs data due on Tuesday, the ISM Services PMI and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech scheduled for Wednesday as well as the monthly non-farm payrolls data due on Friday.The Federal Reserve, in its decision which is 16 days away is expected to ease rates. The CME FedWatch tool is now showing the likelihood of a quarter-point Fed rate cut in December at 65 percent and the probability of a pause at 35 percent.Wall Street Futures are directionless. European benchmarks are trading in the green zone. Asian benchmarks closed on a strong positive note.The Dollar Index rebounded. Bond yields are trading mixed. Crude oil prices rallied amidst positive outlook on demand from China as well as Middle East tensions. Dollar's strength dragged down gold prices. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,897.50, down 0.03% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,033.10, up 0.01% Germany's DAX at 19,889.05, up 1.33% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,324.95, up 0.45% France's CAC 40 at 7,258.64, up 0.33% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,836.25, up 0.66% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,500.50, up 0.92% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,447.90, up 0.14% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,363.98, up 1.13% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,550.29, up 0.65%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0498, down 0.73% GBP/USD at 1.2668, down 0.54% USD/JPY at 150.10, up 0.23% AUD/USD at 0.6478, down 0.50% USD/CAD at 1.4045, up 0.31% Dollar Index at 106.29, up 0.52%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.202%, up 0.24% Germany at 2.0445%, down 2.08% France at 2.865%, down 1.07% U.K. at 4.2700%, up 0.57% Japan at 1.063%, down 1.48%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $72.60, up 1.06%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $68.75, up 1.10%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,663.19, down 0.66%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $95,055.32, down 2.00% Ethereum at $3,598.58, down 2.46% XRP (XRP) at $2.35, up 23.46% Solana at $223.44, down 5.86% BNB at $633.53, down 3.76%Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX