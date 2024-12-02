Recce Pharmaceuticals has made several strides in advancing its topical gel formulation (R327G) of lead anti-infective therapeutic drug candidate RECCE® 327 (R327) as a topical treatment for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) and diabetic foot infections (DFIs). The company received Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) approval to start a registrational Phase III DFI study in Indonesia, which, if successful, could lead to a commercial launch in South-East Asia in CY26. With the near-term focus on advancing the ABSSSI and DFI indications providing a clearer path to future revenues, we have pushed back our timing expectations for the IV R327 formulation, resulting in an updated risk-adjusted net present value (rNPV) of A$593.6m (or A$2.60/share), versus A$688.5m (or A$3.07/share share) previously.

