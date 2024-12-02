WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crypto market capitalization declined in the past 24 hours amidst anxiety ahead of the release of key economic data from the U.S. over the next few days. The Dollar's rebound also weighed on sentiment.The ISM Manufacturing PMI due on Monday, JOLTs jobs data due on Tuesday, the ISM Services PMI scheduled for Wednesday, the monthly non-farm payrolls data due on Friday as well as the consumer price inflation due in the following week are expected to hold sway over the Fed. The Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision is just 16 days away.Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech scheduled for Wednesday is keenly anticipated for potential clues on monetary policy.The six-currency Dollar Index which had touched a low of 105.61 on Friday has rebounded and is currently at 106.36.Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $3.41 trillion.Bitcoin has slipped 1.6 percent overnight to trade at $95,680.79, around 4 percent below the all-time high. Though BTC has lost 1.6 percent in the past week, it has added 38.2 percent over the past 30 days and 126 percent in 2024.Data from Farside Investors showed inflows of $320 million to Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. on Friday. The funds had recorded inflows of $103 million on Wednesday.Ethereum slipped 2.4 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $3,621.27, around 26 percent below the previous peak. Weekly gains are close to 4 percent whereas gains in 2024 are more than 58 percent. Ether traded between $3,761.34 and $3,570.44 in the past 24 hours.Ether Spot ETF products in the U.S. saw inflows of $333 million on Friday versus inflows of $90 million on Wednesday.Bitcoin's share of the crypto market has fallen to 55.45 percent. Ether now commands 12.76 percent of the overall crypto market.XRP (XRP) surged 27 percent overnight to jump to the 3rd rank among all cryptocurrencies amidst expectations of a resolution of the long-standing legal dispute with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as the prospect of an XRP ETF. XRP has added 69.2 percent in the past week and 296 percent in 2024. The cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $2.44, around 37 percent below the all-time high.5th ranked Solana (SOL) slipped 5.6 percent overnight, lifting weekly losses to 8.9 percent. SOL is currently trading at $225.09, around 15 percent below its record high.6th ranked BNB (BNB) declined 3.4 percent overnight and 2.65 percent in the past week at its current trading price of $638.17. BNB is currently trading 11 percent below the all-time high.7th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) dropped 1.4 percent overnight to trade at $0.4188. DOGE is trading 43 percent below the previous peak.9th ranked Cardano (ADA) gained 2.3 percent overnight to trade at $1.10. ADA is currently trading 65 percent below the record high till date.10th ranked Avalanche (AVAX) rallied 8.6 percent overnight to trade at $ 48.28. AVAX has gained 9.5 percent in the past week. The trading price is 67 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high.19th ranked Hedera (HBAR) topped overnight gains with a surge of more than 36 percent. 95th ranked Popcat (POPCAT) topped overnight losses with a decline of more than 14 percent.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX