MDJM LTD Announces Ticker Symbol Change to 'UOKA' on December 3rd, 2024

LETHAM, Scotland, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDJM LTD (Nasdaq: MDJH) (the "Company" or "MDJM"), an integrated global culture-driven asset management company, today announced that its ticker symbol will change from "MDJH" to "UOKA." Effective on December 3, 2024, the Company's ordinary shares will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new symbol "UOKA".

The new ticker symbol, UOKA, represents MDJM's core mission and strategic vision. Inspired by the Eastern philosophical concept of "Unity of Knowledge and Action," a principle introduced by the Ming Dynasty philosopher, Yangming Wang, the idea emphasizes the connection between understanding and execution-action guided by insight, and insight validated through action. MDJM believes that this philosophy reflects its commitment to integrating ethical and cultural values into its global operations.

"We are pleased to announce the adoption of our new ticker symbol, UOKA, which reflects MDJM's mission and values as we endeavor to expand our cultural initiatives globally," said Mr. Siping Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MDJM. "This change marks an important step in aligning our market identity with the Company's dedication to fostering cultural exchange, innovation, and sustainable growth."

Shareholders do not need to take any action in connection with this change. The Company's ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the CUSIP number remaining unchanged.

About MDJM LTD

MDJM LTD is a global culture-driven asset management company focused on transforming historical properties into cultural hubs that blend modern digital technology with rich historical value. The Company is actively expanding its operations in the UK, where it is developing projects such as Fernie Castle in Scotland and the Robin Hill Property in England. These properties are being remodeled into multi-functional cultural venues that will feature fine dining, hospitality services, art exhibitions, and cultural exchange events. As part of its broader strategy, MDJM seeks to position itself as a hub for artisan exchanges, art shows, and sales, leveraging its historical properties as platforms for promoting Eastern and Western cultural exchanges. This initiative reflects the Company's commitment to furthering its global market expansion and enhancing its cultural business footprint. For more information regarding the Company, please visit http://ir.mdjmjh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Sherry Zheng

Weitian Group LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 718-213-7386

