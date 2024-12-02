Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development implements organizational changes for more efficient portfolio management

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - December 2, 2024. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that the company has decided to implement organizational changes in order to reduce the cost base of its operations. The changes involve reducing the management team by one person and giving notice of redundancy to a total of three employees. This is estimated to reduce the company's personnel costs by approximately 20 percent.

Within the framework of a strategic review, Karolinska Development has identified opportunities to streamline its operations by reducing the number of employees. Per Aniansson, Investment Director and member of the management team, and two other employees will leave the company.

"We do, of course, regret that skilled and valued colleagues will have to leave their posts but are convinced that the changes prompted by our strategic review are in the long-term interests of the company. It is an important part of our responsibility towards our shareholders to constantly ensure the optimal use of our financial resources and strive for the highest possible efficiency in portfolio management," comments Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

The changes, when fully implemented, are expected to reduce the company's personnel costs by approximately 20 percent.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

