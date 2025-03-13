Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company AnaCardio has been granted additional EU patent for drug candidate AC01

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN March 13, 2025. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company AnaCardio has been granted patent for its drug candidate AC01 as an inotropic agent in the EU.

AnaCardio AB is a privately held Swedish clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel drugs to treat heart failure. The company's lead asset, AC01, is currently being evaluated in a clinical phase 1b/2a study, GOAL-HF1, in patients with heart failure and reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).

The European Patent Office (EPO) has granted AnaCardio a joint patent claiming AC01 as an inotropic agent, a type of treatment that can change the force of the hearts contraction. The patent is co-owned by AnaCardio and Helsinn Healthcare SA and provides exclusivity in all major European markets with an expiry date in 2042.

"This additional patent secures the use of our portfolio company AnaCardio's drug candidate AC01 as an inotropic agent and secures its exclusivity in the European market. This is an important step in strengthening the intellectual property protection and commercial potential for AnaCardio's unique drug candidate," says Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's ownership interest in AnaCardio amounts to 10%.

