Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 145,407 Ageas shares in the period from 25-11-2024 until 29-11-2024.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|25-11-2024
|8,647
|421,938
|48.80
|48.66
|48.98
|26-11-2024
|59,303
|2,862,219
|48.26
|48.14
|48.64
|27-11-2024
|35,440
|1,699,785
|47.96
|47.74
|48.18
|28-11-2024
|8,284
|398,444
|48.10
|47.84
|48.40
|29-11-2024
|33,733
|1,604,941
|47.58
|47.42
|47.90
|Total
|145,407
|6,987,327
|48.05
|47.42
|48.98
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,188,411 shares for a total amount of EUR 57,236,698. This corresponds to 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
