Full stack development approach drives enterprise-grade capabilities, enabling improved quantum functionality for commercial applications

IonQ Quantum OS drives an average reduction of over 50 percent in on-system classical overhead, improving time to solution for quantum workloads

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing and networking industry, today announced the launch of its quantum operating system, now called IonQ Quantum OS, and a collection of new capabilities named IonQ Hybrid Services suite. These technologies will greatly advance performance and utility of quantum computing for enterprise customers.

IonQ Quantum OS is a nearly ground-up rewrite of IonQ's original quantum operating system. Designed and built with a flexible and modular architecture, it is designed to scale and adapt with IonQ's hybrid quantum computing ecosystem and power IonQ's current and future flagship quantum computers, including IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise.

Designed for improved performance, IonQ Quantum OS dramatically improves time-to-solution, including:

An average reduction of over 50 percent in on-system classical overhead (compared to identical workloads run on IonQ Forte before the improvements were deployed).

An 85 percent reduction in cloud and network overhead of workloads submitted through the IonQ Cloud.

Up to 100x improved accuracy in an expanded error mitigation and compilation suite.

Enhanced calibration, automation, and control software and firmware to optimize qubit and gate performance and adjust for systemic drifts, resulting in better algorithmic performance.

IonQ Quantum OS also offers enterprise-grade security through improved observability and enhanced interoperability across on-premise hardware and software solutions. These improvements provide customers with new options for securely integrating quantum computing into their stack. IonQ Quantum OS has been running commercial workloads on IonQ Forte since summer 2024 and will soon be operational in controlling IonQ Forte Enterprise as it comes online in IonQ's Basel, Switzerland data center.

"We designed our Quantum OS not only to address the complex demands of today's enterprises but to scale seamlessly as their needs evolve," said Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ. "Our goal is to empower enterprise customers to unlock new possibilities and drive innovation with quantum computing."

Showcased as an early preview with NVIDIA at SuperCompute 2024, IonQ's new Hybrid Services suite is designed to enable seamless development and deployment of hybrid workloads that integrate IonQ quantum computers with high-performance classical resources over the cloud. This suite introduces significant advancements to enhance the speed, performance, and usability of quantum workloads, including:

The Workload Management Solver Service , a quantum developer toolkit that offers capabilities to efficiently move hybrid workloads to the cloud. This service features a quantum function and hybrid solver designed to help developers simplify the process of manually building circuits and iterative algorithms by packaging them into portable workloads to be executed and enhanced based on their needs.

, a quantum developer toolkit that offers capabilities to efficiently move hybrid workloads to the cloud. This service features a quantum function and hybrid solver designed to help developers simplify the process of manually building circuits and iterative algorithms by packaging them into portable workloads to be executed and enhanced based on their needs. A new scheduling feature, Sessions , built on top of IonQ's Fair Share scheduling engine, is designed to streamline provisioning of QPU time so that iterative and resource-intensive workflows run with minimal wait and interruption. Sessions also provides expanded support for offerings from IonQ's cloud partners, including Amazon Braket Hybrid Jobs and Azure Quantum Sessions.

, built on top of IonQ's Fair Share scheduling engine, is designed to streamline provisioning of QPU time so that iterative and resource-intensive workflows run with minimal wait and interruption. Sessions also provides expanded support for offerings from IonQ's cloud partners, including Amazon Braket Hybrid Jobs and Azure Quantum Sessions. The all-new IonQ SDK allows for seamless, simple, and reliable integration with IonQ Quantum Cloud API and IonQ Hybrid Services.

IonQ Hybrid Services suite is already accelerating the development of real-world, commercial quantum hybrid applications with customers. IonQ recently worked with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) to implement a beta version of Hybrid Services to support the development of a NISQ-friendly quantum algorithm, which accelerates time-to-solution for hard optimization problems.

To learn more about IonQ and its latest system news and business developments, visit https://ionq.com.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing that delivers high-performance systems capable of solving the world's largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ's current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company's innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fast Company's 2023 Next Big Things in Tech List and Deloitte's 2023 Technology Fast 500 List, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

