Rheinmetall's stock has achieved an impressive milestone, reaching a new 52-week high of €633.20 on XETRA trading, marking a remarkable increase of over 125% compared to the previous year. The German defense contractor's robust performance is backed by exceptional financial results, with quarterly revenue surging 39.53% to €2.45 billion and earnings per share reaching €3.11. This substantial growth reflects the company's strengthened position as Germany's largest defense manufacturer, particularly benefiting from increased global demand for defense equipment. The expansion of production capabilities for 155mm ammunition and enhanced delivery of Leopard tanks has contributed to a significant revenue boost of 10% to $5.5 billion.

Analyst Outlook

Market analysts maintain an optimistic stance on Rheinmetall's future prospects, setting an average price target of €671.38, suggesting additional upside potential of more than 6%. The positive market sentiment is further reinforced by projected earnings per share of €21.38 for the upcoming fiscal year, indicating continued strong performance in the defense sector.

