WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corpay Inc. (CPAY) said that its Chief Financial Officer, Tom Panther, will leave effective March 15, 2025, to become the Chief Financial Officer of the National Christian Foundation. The company has initiated an executive search to identify a new Chief Financial Officer.The company currently expects its fourth quarter 2024 organic revenue & earnings results to be in line with the guidance provided on November 7, 2024.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX