WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced recalls of fresh cucumbers and related multiple products as well as curly mustard greens, citing the potential for foodborne illnesses, such as Salmonella and Listeria Monocytogenes.Baloian Farms of Arizona Co., Inc. has called back all sizes of whole fresh American cucumbers because of possible health risks due to Salmonella. Further, Wadena, Minnesota -based Russ Davis Wholesale called back multiple products that contain recalled cucumbers from Baloian Farms.In addition, Norman Park, Georgia-based Baker Farms recalled their Baker Farms Curly Mustard due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.Baloian Farms' whole fresh American cucumbers are packaged in bulk cardboard containers labeled with the 'Pamela' brand, a generic white box with a sticker that provides the implicated grower's name, 'Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.,'. They are also available in clear PamPak branded bag of 6 individual cucumbers with the UPC 8 2540107010 6.The recalled cucumbers were sold between October 12 through November 26 by Baloian and other importers and shipped to customers in various states. These include California, Arizona, Texas, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, Colorado, Kansas, New York, Massachusetts, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Alaska and the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia.The cucumbers would have reached consumers through foodservice and retail outlets that may be located in states other than the listed ones.Baloian initiated the recall after learning from SunFed Produce, LLC, that its supplier of American cucumbers, 'Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.,' may be associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses between October 12 and November 15.Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.Further, Russ Davis Wholesale's cucumbers and salads with kit under Crazy Fresh and other brands have been called back out of an abundance of caution. The recalled items were distributed to foodservice and retail customers in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.The impacted products come in a clear plastic packages of various sizes.The potential for contamination was noted after trace forward indicated that Baloian Farms cucumbers had been processed and distributed through Russ Davis Wholesale.Baker Farms' recall involves Curly Mustard, 16 oz. plastic bags with BEST BY 11-21-2024, UPC: 8 13098 02018 4, Lot Code: bak144-6806. No other bagged greens are included in the recall.The product was packed in clear plastic bags on 11/4/2024 and distributed between 11/5/2024 - 11/9/2024. They were sold to distribution centers located in the states of: AL, AR, FL, GA, KY, LA, MS, TN & TX.The recall was initiated after the firm was notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services that the product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, while Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.In all three cases, no illnesses have been reported so far related to the recalled products.Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume the product and return them to the place of purchase.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX