Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
München
03.12.24
08:06 Uhr
0,058 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
03.12.2024 08:31 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium-Liteflow Joint Strategic Advisory Services Agreement with TAND3M Decentralised Launchpad on the TON Blockchain

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium-Liteflow Joint Strategic Advisory Services Agreement with TAND3M Decentralised Launchpad on the TON Blockchain 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium-Liteflow Joint Strategic Advisory Services Agreement with TAND3M Decentralised 
Launchpad on the TON Blockchain 
03-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium-Liteflow Joint Strategic Advisory Services Agreement with TAND3M Decentralised 
Launchpad on the TON Blockchain 
London, UK, 3 December 2024 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 advisor, venture builder, 
and investor, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Strategic Advisory Services agreement with TAND3M.io 
("TAND3M"), a decentralised digital token launchpad built on the TON blockchain, in partnership with the Web3 Tool 
Suite provider Liteflow, as part of the Coinsilium-Liteflow startup initiative, to identify and support the next 
generation of leading Web3 projects, as announced 2 July 2024. 
Key Highlights 
   -- Strategic Advisory Role: Coinsilium and Liteflow will provide strategic guidance and expertise in 
  tokenomics, partnerships, Web3 technology and market positioning to support TAND3M's development. 
   -- Web3 Leaders Initiative: TAND3M has been selected following its participation in the Coinsilium-Liteflow 
  Web3 Pitch Day, November cohort. 
   -- TON's Fast-Growing Ecosystem: the TON blockchain ecosystem has seen a 12-times increase in daily 
  transaction volume, rising from 100,000 to 1.2 million over the past year*. 
 
About TAND3M 
TAND3M enables fair and transparent token sales through tools such as Liquidity Bootstrapping Pools (LBPs) and 
fixed-price sales, ensuring that startups can efficiently sell their tokens and NFTs to a public audience, whilst 
maintaining trust with their backers. TAND3M's user-friendly platform is available via the TAND3m website and the 
Telegram mini-App. 
About the TON blockchain ecosystem 
The Open Network (TON) is a decentralised blockchain ecosystem originally developed by Telegram and now maintained by 
an open-source community. It features a multi-chain architecture enabling high scalability and rapid transaction 
processing. The recent integration of the TON wallet within the Telegram app allows its users to manage digital assets 
seamlessly. TON blockchain has emerged as one of the fastest-growing and most popular public chains in 2024, with over 
10x growth in on-chain key metrics, including transactions numbers, Total Value Locked (TVL), and decentralized 
exchange (DEX) trading volume*. 
Strategic Advisory Services 
Under the terms of the advisory agreement, Coinsilium will provide TAND3M with comprehensive strategic guidance and 
support in the areas of tokenomics, partnerships, and market positioning. TAND3M will also benefit from Liteflow's 
technical advisory support and suite of Web3 tools as well as access to Liteflow's extensive network. 
Terms pertaining to advisory engagements are commercially sensitive and typically governed by mutual confidentiality 
agreements. Agreement terms often include a success payment, which is usually a fixed fee denominated in 
cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, or in project digital tokens, payable upon the successful completion of a 
project's Token Generating Event ("TGE"). While these fees can be significant, the inherent volatility of digital 
currencies can lead to fluctuations in their total valuation. 
In this case, we are able to provide some high-level details of the agreement. The Advisory Services Agreement includes 
two components: 
 1. A revenue share arrangement, whereby a percentage of platform fees generated will be allocated to the 
  advisors. 
 2. An allocation of TAND3M utility tokens, contingent upon the successful launch of the project's token. 
 
These terms align the advisors' contributions with the project's success, creating a collaborative framework focused on 
long-term value creation. 
 
Leadership Comments 
Johann Evrard, CEO at TAND3M, commented: 
"This partnership with Web3 industry leaders Liteflow and Coinsilium is a game-changer for TAND3M. Their expertise and 
networks amplify our ability to deliver efficient and transparent token sale solutions while driving adoption and 
innovation in the Web3 ecosystem." 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive of Coinsilium, commented: 
"TAND3M is an ambitious and promising project aiming to establish itself as a key player in the rapidly growing TON 
ecosystem, a blockchain supported by Telegram's extensive user base of over 950 million. We are excited to advise and 
support TAND3M, which was selected to participate in one of our recent monthly Liteflow Coinsilium Web3 Pitch Day 
sessions-a testament to the project's standout potential and alignment with the high standards we seek in Web3 
innovators. 
We are confident that the Coinsilium-Liteflow initiative, with its monthly pitch days, will deliver substantial value 
to Web3 entrepreneurs by providing them with a platform to showcase their innovations to industry leaders and potential 
investors. At the same time, this initiative opens new opportunities for Coinsilium's strategic advisory business, 
enabling us to identify and collaborate with high-potential projects, deepen our engagement with emerging Web3 
ecosystems, and strengthen our position as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving blockchain landscape-all while 
driving long-term shareholder value and returns." 
Anthony Estebe, CEO of Liteflow, commented: 
"Joining forces with TAND3M in partnership with Coinsilium aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate innovation 
within rapidly growing blockchain ecosystems like TON. We've successfully helped bring several launchpads to market, 
and this new partnership enables us to integrate more deeply with TON. Together, we're poised to deliver enhanced Web3 
solutions that will benefit startups and users alike." 
*Source: Bitget Research Report: TON Ecosystem - The Key Growth Powerhouse of the Crypto Market https://www.bitget.com/ 
blog/articles/bitget-research-report-ton-ecosystem 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 Coinsilium Group Limited                   +350 2000 8223 
 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman              +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                 www.coinsilium.com 
 
 Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                                +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
 
 SI Capital Limited 
 Nick Emerson                         +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
 (Broker)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an advisor, venture builder and investor at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events.

Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

For more information, visit: https://www.coinsilium.com/

About TAND3M

TAND3M is a decentralized platform built on the TON blockchain. It helps startups launch fair and transparent token and NFT sales, with tools designed to ensure a level playing field for all participants.

For more information, visit: https://tand3m.io. About Liteflow

Liteflow is the leading Web3 tool suite for businesses, offering an integrated platform to create, manage, and scale token and NFT solutions. By simplifying Web3 operations, Liteflow enables businesses to engage users effectively and unlock new revenue opportunities, driving innovation in the blockchain space

For more information, visit: https://liteflow.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  362615 
EQS News ID:  2042661 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2042661&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.