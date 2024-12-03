DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium-Liteflow Joint Strategic Advisory Services Agreement with TAND3M Decentralised Launchpad on the TON Blockchain

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium-Liteflow Joint Strategic Advisory Services Agreement with TAND3M Decentralised Launchpad on the TON Blockchain 03-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium-Liteflow Joint Strategic Advisory Services Agreement with TAND3M Decentralised Launchpad on the TON Blockchain London, UK, 3 December 2024 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 advisor, venture builder, and investor, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Strategic Advisory Services agreement with TAND3M.io ("TAND3M"), a decentralised digital token launchpad built on the TON blockchain, in partnership with the Web3 Tool Suite provider Liteflow, as part of the Coinsilium-Liteflow startup initiative, to identify and support the next generation of leading Web3 projects, as announced 2 July 2024. Key Highlights -- Strategic Advisory Role: Coinsilium and Liteflow will provide strategic guidance and expertise in tokenomics, partnerships, Web3 technology and market positioning to support TAND3M's development. -- Web3 Leaders Initiative: TAND3M has been selected following its participation in the Coinsilium-Liteflow Web3 Pitch Day, November cohort. -- TON's Fast-Growing Ecosystem: the TON blockchain ecosystem has seen a 12-times increase in daily transaction volume, rising from 100,000 to 1.2 million over the past year*. About TAND3M TAND3M enables fair and transparent token sales through tools such as Liquidity Bootstrapping Pools (LBPs) and fixed-price sales, ensuring that startups can efficiently sell their tokens and NFTs to a public audience, whilst maintaining trust with their backers. TAND3M's user-friendly platform is available via the TAND3m website and the Telegram mini-App. About the TON blockchain ecosystem The Open Network (TON) is a decentralised blockchain ecosystem originally developed by Telegram and now maintained by an open-source community. It features a multi-chain architecture enabling high scalability and rapid transaction processing. The recent integration of the TON wallet within the Telegram app allows its users to manage digital assets seamlessly. TON blockchain has emerged as one of the fastest-growing and most popular public chains in 2024, with over 10x growth in on-chain key metrics, including transactions numbers, Total Value Locked (TVL), and decentralized exchange (DEX) trading volume*. Strategic Advisory Services Under the terms of the advisory agreement, Coinsilium will provide TAND3M with comprehensive strategic guidance and support in the areas of tokenomics, partnerships, and market positioning. TAND3M will also benefit from Liteflow's technical advisory support and suite of Web3 tools as well as access to Liteflow's extensive network. Terms pertaining to advisory engagements are commercially sensitive and typically governed by mutual confidentiality agreements. Agreement terms often include a success payment, which is usually a fixed fee denominated in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, or in project digital tokens, payable upon the successful completion of a project's Token Generating Event ("TGE"). While these fees can be significant, the inherent volatility of digital currencies can lead to fluctuations in their total valuation. In this case, we are able to provide some high-level details of the agreement. The Advisory Services Agreement includes two components: 1. A revenue share arrangement, whereby a percentage of platform fees generated will be allocated to the advisors. 2. An allocation of TAND3M utility tokens, contingent upon the successful launch of the project's token. These terms align the advisors' contributions with the project's success, creating a collaborative framework focused on long-term value creation. Leadership Comments Johann Evrard, CEO at TAND3M, commented: "This partnership with Web3 industry leaders Liteflow and Coinsilium is a game-changer for TAND3M. Their expertise and networks amplify our ability to deliver efficient and transparent token sale solutions while driving adoption and innovation in the Web3 ecosystem." Eddy Travia, Chief Executive of Coinsilium, commented: "TAND3M is an ambitious and promising project aiming to establish itself as a key player in the rapidly growing TON ecosystem, a blockchain supported by Telegram's extensive user base of over 950 million. We are excited to advise and support TAND3M, which was selected to participate in one of our recent monthly Liteflow Coinsilium Web3 Pitch Day sessions-a testament to the project's standout potential and alignment with the high standards we seek in Web3 innovators. We are confident that the Coinsilium-Liteflow initiative, with its monthly pitch days, will deliver substantial value to Web3 entrepreneurs by providing them with a platform to showcase their innovations to industry leaders and potential investors. At the same time, this initiative opens new opportunities for Coinsilium's strategic advisory business, enabling us to identify and collaborate with high-potential projects, deepen our engagement with emerging Web3 ecosystems, and strengthen our position as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving blockchain landscape-all while driving long-term shareholder value and returns." Anthony Estebe, CEO of Liteflow, commented: "Joining forces with TAND3M in partnership with Coinsilium aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate innovation within rapidly growing blockchain ecosystems like TON. We've successfully helped bring several launchpads to market, and this new partnership enables us to integrate more deeply with TON. Together, we're poised to deliver enhanced Web3 solutions that will benefit startups and users alike." *Source: Bitget Research Report: TON Ecosystem - The Key Growth Powerhouse of the Crypto Market https://www.bitget.com/ blog/articles/bitget-research-report-ton-ecosystem The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. Coinsilium Group Limited +350 2000 8223 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 (Broker)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an advisor, venture builder and investor at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events.

Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

For more information, visit: https://www.coinsilium.com/

About TAND3M

TAND3M is a decentralized platform built on the TON blockchain. It helps startups launch fair and transparent token and NFT sales, with tools designed to ensure a level playing field for all participants.

For more information, visit: https://tand3m.io. About Liteflow

Liteflow is the leading Web3 tool suite for businesses, offering an integrated platform to create, manage, and scale token and NFT solutions. By simplifying Web3 operations, Liteflow enables businesses to engage users effectively and unlock new revenue opportunities, driving innovation in the blockchain space

For more information, visit: https://liteflow.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 362615 EQS News ID: 2042661 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2042661&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)