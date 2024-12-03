Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
03.12.24
08:03 Uhr
2,105 Euro
-0,005
-0,24 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
03.12.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
3 December 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 2 December 2024 it purchased a total of 176,670 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           106,219     70,451 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.090     GBP1.744 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.060     GBP1.708 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.074488    GBP1.727421

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,083,611 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3857       2.065         XDUB      08:17:27      00072652085TRLO0 
1250       2.065         XDUB      08:17:27      00072652084TRLO0 
888       2.065         XDUB      08:17:27      00072652083TRLO0 
5952       2.065         XDUB      08:28:07      00072652362TRLO0 
1250       2.065         XDUB      08:28:07      00072652361TRLO0 
888       2.065         XDUB      08:28:07      00072652360TRLO0 
3457       2.070         XDUB      08:49:07      00072652920TRLO0 
4568       2.070         XDUB      08:49:07      00072652919TRLO0 
439       2.070         XDUB      08:49:07      00072652918TRLO0 
3322       2.065         XDUB      08:57:15      00072653179TRLO0 
7879       2.060         XDUB      08:57:45      00072653189TRLO0 
6625       2.075         XDUB      09:28:02      00072654283TRLO0 
439       2.075         XDUB      09:28:02      00072654282TRLO0 
6563       2.075         XDUB      09:28:02      00072654285TRLO0 
439       2.075         XDUB      09:28:02      00072654284TRLO0 
706       2.075         XDUB      09:34:17      00072654435TRLO0 
2700       2.075         XDUB      09:34:17      00072654434TRLO0 
2568       2.075         XDUB      09:34:17      00072654433TRLO0 
1250       2.075         XDUB      09:34:17      00072654432TRLO0 
439       2.075         XDUB      09:34:17      00072654431TRLO0 
7064       2.070         XDUB      09:44:43      00072654750TRLO0 
6613       2.075         XDUB      10:31:47      00072656150TRLO0 
1250       2.075         XDUB      10:31:47      00072656149TRLO0 
553       2.075         XDUB      10:31:47      00072656148TRLO0 
2149       2.070         XDUB      10:59:46      00072656757TRLO0 
5065       2.070         XDUB      10:59:46      00072656756TRLO0 
6472       2.085         XDUB      12:03:27      00072658489TRLO0 
4853       2.090         XDUB      12:46:27      00072660069TRLO0 
1250       2.090         XDUB      12:46:27      00072660068TRLO0 
490       2.090         XDUB      12:55:27      00072660498TRLO0 
4853       2.090         XDUB      12:55:27      00072660497TRLO0 
2787       2.090         XDUB      12:55:27      00072660496TRLO0 
340       2.085         XDUB      13:12:36      00072661103TRLO0 
2650       2.085         XDUB      13:12:36      00072661102TRLO0 
4351       2.085         XDUB      13:12:36      00072661101TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2968       170.80        XLON      08:57:45      00072653190TRLO0 
195       170.80        XLON      08:57:45      00072653191TRLO0 
3173       171.60        XLON      09:00:51      00072653267TRLO0 
1030       171.20        XLON      09:00:51      00072653268TRLO0 
2143       171.20        XLON      09:00:51      00072653269TRLO0 
2287       171.20        XLON      09:00:51      00072653270TRLO0 
543       171.20        XLON      09:00:51      00072653271TRLO0 
543       171.20        XLON      09:00:51      00072653272TRLO0 
1400       171.60        XLON      09:44:37      00072654740TRLO0 
2006       171.60        XLON      09:44:37      00072654741TRLO0 
82        172.40        XLON      11:21:07      00072657401TRLO0 
2000       172.40        XLON      11:21:07      00072657402TRLO0 
3343       172.40        XLON      11:28:43      00072657545TRLO0 
2998       173.00        XLON      12:27:43      00072659318TRLO0 
3378       173.20        XLON      12:50:15      00072660227TRLO0 
3703       173.00        XLON      13:12:36      00072661099TRLO0 
271       173.00        XLON      13:12:36      00072661100TRLO0 
2330       172.60        XLON      13:12:36      00072661104TRLO0 
1670       172.60        XLON      13:12:36      00072661105TRLO0 
164       172.40        XLON      13:12:36      00072661106TRLO0 
1441       172.40        XLON      13:12:36      00072661107TRLO0 
3026       173.20        XLON      14:56:01      00072665350TRLO0 
3299       173.20        XLON      14:56:01      00072665351TRLO0 
3409       173.20        XLON      14:56:01      00072665352TRLO0 
3440       173.20        XLON      14:56:01      00072665353TRLO0 
2556       173.20        XLON      14:56:01      00072665354TRLO0 
680       173.20        XLON      14:56:01      00072665355TRLO0 
2313       173.20        XLON      14:56:01      00072665357TRLO0 
483       173.20        XLON      14:56:01      00072665356TRLO0 
671       173.20        XLON      14:56:01      00072665358TRLO0 
2416       173.20        XLON      14:56:01      00072665359TRLO0 
3514       173.20        XLON      14:56:01      00072665360TRLO0 
713       174.40        XLON      15:06:48      00072666383TRLO0 
3223       174.40        XLON      15:15:18      00072667083TRLO0 
3040       174.40        XLON      15:30:18      00072668429TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  362613 
EQS News ID:  2042655 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2042655&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
