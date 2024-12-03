DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 03-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 December 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 2 December 2024 it purchased a total of 176,670 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 106,219 70,451 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.090 GBP1.744 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.060 GBP1.708 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.074488 GBP1.727421

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,083,611 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3857 2.065 XDUB 08:17:27 00072652085TRLO0 1250 2.065 XDUB 08:17:27 00072652084TRLO0 888 2.065 XDUB 08:17:27 00072652083TRLO0 5952 2.065 XDUB 08:28:07 00072652362TRLO0 1250 2.065 XDUB 08:28:07 00072652361TRLO0 888 2.065 XDUB 08:28:07 00072652360TRLO0 3457 2.070 XDUB 08:49:07 00072652920TRLO0 4568 2.070 XDUB 08:49:07 00072652919TRLO0 439 2.070 XDUB 08:49:07 00072652918TRLO0 3322 2.065 XDUB 08:57:15 00072653179TRLO0 7879 2.060 XDUB 08:57:45 00072653189TRLO0 6625 2.075 XDUB 09:28:02 00072654283TRLO0 439 2.075 XDUB 09:28:02 00072654282TRLO0 6563 2.075 XDUB 09:28:02 00072654285TRLO0 439 2.075 XDUB 09:28:02 00072654284TRLO0 706 2.075 XDUB 09:34:17 00072654435TRLO0 2700 2.075 XDUB 09:34:17 00072654434TRLO0 2568 2.075 XDUB 09:34:17 00072654433TRLO0 1250 2.075 XDUB 09:34:17 00072654432TRLO0 439 2.075 XDUB 09:34:17 00072654431TRLO0 7064 2.070 XDUB 09:44:43 00072654750TRLO0 6613 2.075 XDUB 10:31:47 00072656150TRLO0 1250 2.075 XDUB 10:31:47 00072656149TRLO0 553 2.075 XDUB 10:31:47 00072656148TRLO0 2149 2.070 XDUB 10:59:46 00072656757TRLO0 5065 2.070 XDUB 10:59:46 00072656756TRLO0 6472 2.085 XDUB 12:03:27 00072658489TRLO0 4853 2.090 XDUB 12:46:27 00072660069TRLO0 1250 2.090 XDUB 12:46:27 00072660068TRLO0 490 2.090 XDUB 12:55:27 00072660498TRLO0 4853 2.090 XDUB 12:55:27 00072660497TRLO0 2787 2.090 XDUB 12:55:27 00072660496TRLO0 340 2.085 XDUB 13:12:36 00072661103TRLO0 2650 2.085 XDUB 13:12:36 00072661102TRLO0 4351 2.085 XDUB 13:12:36 00072661101TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2968 170.80 XLON 08:57:45 00072653190TRLO0 195 170.80 XLON 08:57:45 00072653191TRLO0 3173 171.60 XLON 09:00:51 00072653267TRLO0 1030 171.20 XLON 09:00:51 00072653268TRLO0 2143 171.20 XLON 09:00:51 00072653269TRLO0 2287 171.20 XLON 09:00:51 00072653270TRLO0 543 171.20 XLON 09:00:51 00072653271TRLO0 543 171.20 XLON 09:00:51 00072653272TRLO0 1400 171.60 XLON 09:44:37 00072654740TRLO0 2006 171.60 XLON 09:44:37 00072654741TRLO0 82 172.40 XLON 11:21:07 00072657401TRLO0 2000 172.40 XLON 11:21:07 00072657402TRLO0 3343 172.40 XLON 11:28:43 00072657545TRLO0 2998 173.00 XLON 12:27:43 00072659318TRLO0 3378 173.20 XLON 12:50:15 00072660227TRLO0 3703 173.00 XLON 13:12:36 00072661099TRLO0 271 173.00 XLON 13:12:36 00072661100TRLO0 2330 172.60 XLON 13:12:36 00072661104TRLO0 1670 172.60 XLON 13:12:36 00072661105TRLO0 164 172.40 XLON 13:12:36 00072661106TRLO0 1441 172.40 XLON 13:12:36 00072661107TRLO0 3026 173.20 XLON 14:56:01 00072665350TRLO0 3299 173.20 XLON 14:56:01 00072665351TRLO0 3409 173.20 XLON 14:56:01 00072665352TRLO0 3440 173.20 XLON 14:56:01 00072665353TRLO0 2556 173.20 XLON 14:56:01 00072665354TRLO0 680 173.20 XLON 14:56:01 00072665355TRLO0 2313 173.20 XLON 14:56:01 00072665357TRLO0 483 173.20 XLON 14:56:01 00072665356TRLO0 671 173.20 XLON 14:56:01 00072665358TRLO0 2416 173.20 XLON 14:56:01 00072665359TRLO0 3514 173.20 XLON 14:56:01 00072665360TRLO0 713 174.40 XLON 15:06:48 00072666383TRLO0 3223 174.40 XLON 15:15:18 00072667083TRLO0 3040 174.40 XLON 15:30:18 00072668429TRLO0

