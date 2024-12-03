Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 874929 | ISIN: FR0000031577 | Ticker-Symbol: V16
Stuttgart
03.12.24
08:04 Uhr
313,00 Euro
-3,50
-1,11 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VIRBAC SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIRBAC SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
311,50325,5008:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.12.2024 08:34 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Virbac: Türkiye: Virbac acquires its companion animal distributor

Finanznachrichten News

On December 2, we finalized the acquisition of Turkish company Mopsan, specialized in the distribution of petfood and companion animal health products.

Present in Türkiye for over 20 years via various local distributors, then with our own subsidiary since 2018, we are today taking a new step forward with the acquisition of our companion animal products distributor: Mopsan. Working alongside Turkish veterinarians for over 30 years, Mopsan has extensive experience in the petfood and companion animal health products sector, a fast growing market.

Through this acquisition, we are strengthening our proximity to the field to better meet the expectations of the animal health industry. Mopsan brings a team of 47 talented employees who will be largely dedicated to Virbac's companion animal business. The former owner and managing director of Mopsan, Alican Ingeç, is appointed managing director of Virbac for all our activities in Türkiye.
.

Always working for animal health
At Virbac, we provide innovative solutions to veterinarians, breeders and animal owners in more than 100 countries around the world. Covering more than 50 species, our range of products and services makes it possible to diagnose, prevent and treat the majority of pathologies. Every day, we are committed to improving the quality of life of animals and together shaping the future of animal health.

Press contacts - Agence Libremullenlowe

Julie Adam -j.adam-externe@libremullenlowe.fr (mailto:j.adam-externe@libremullenlowe.fr) - + 33 7 86 82 60 61
Melina Constantinidis -c.constantinidis@libremullenlowe.fr (mailto:c.constantinidis@libremullenlowe.fr) - + 337 63 18 97 34


Attachment

  • Virbac_Turkish aquisition_0212024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/78b19bc4-2bb7-46a7-acc3-215798fe0baf)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.