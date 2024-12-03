Virbac: Türkiye: Virbac acquires its companion animal distributor

On December 2, we finalized the acquisition of Turkish company Mopsan, specialized in the distribution of petfood and companion animal health products.

Present in Türkiye for over 20 years via various local distributors, then with our own subsidiary since 2018, we are today taking a new step forward with the acquisition of our companion animal products distributor: Mopsan. Working alongside Turkish veterinarians for over 30 years, Mopsan has extensive experience in the petfood and companion animal health products sector, a fast growing market.

Through this acquisition, we are strengthening our proximity to the field to better meet the expectations of the animal health industry. Mopsan brings a team of 47 talented employees who will be largely dedicated to Virbac's companion animal business. The former owner and managing director of Mopsan, Alican Ingeç, is appointed managing director of Virbac for all our activities in Türkiye.

