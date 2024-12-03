Atos International: Agreement reached between Atos and Unisys regarding the lawsuit filed by Unisys against Atos and two Atos employees

Press Release

Agreement reached between Atos and Unisys regarding the lawsuit filed by Unisys against Atos and two Atos employees

Paris, France - December 3, 2024 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, high-performance computing and information technology infrastructure, today announces that it has signed with Unisys an agreement to resolve the lawsuit filed by Unisys against Atos and two Atos employees in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The terms of the settlement are confidential. The settlement will have only a limited impact on Atos' net debt and leverage with respect to its projections for Q4 2024 and for 2025.

As a reminder, Atos hired two former employees of Unisys Inc. and this latter filed its first complaint and a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against them alleging they misappropriated confidential Unisys documents. In a later stage Unisys enlarged the dispute to two additional employees. On 12 April 2023, the TRO was just granted in respect to the disclosure of Unisys confidential, proprietary or trade secret information and to the solicitation of other employees to leave their employment at Unisys.

