Atos International: Agreement reached between Atos and Unisys regarding the lawsuit filed by Unisys against Atos and two Atos employees

Finanznachrichten News

Press Release

Agreement reached between Atos and Unisys regarding the lawsuit filed by Unisys against Atos and two Atos employees

Paris, France - December 3, 2024 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, high-performance computing and information technology infrastructure, today announces that it has signed with Unisys an agreement to resolve the lawsuit filed by Unisys against Atos and two Atos employees in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The terms of the settlement are confidential. The settlement will have only a limited impact on Atos' net debt and leverage with respect to its projections for Q4 2024 and for 2025.

As a reminder, Atos hired two former employees of Unisys Inc. and this latter filed its first complaint and a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against them alleging they misappropriated confidential Unisys documents. In a later stage Unisys enlarged the dispute to two additional employees. On 12 April 2023, the TRO was just granted in respect to the disclosure of Unisys confidential, proprietary or trade secret information and to the solicitation of other employees to leave their employment at Unisys.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with circa 82,000 employees and annual revenue of circa €10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Investor relations:
David Pierre-Kahn | investors@atos.net| +33 6 28 51 45 96
Sofiane El Amri | investors@atos.net| +33 6 29 34 85 67

Individual shareholders: 0805 65 00 75

Press contact: globalprteam@atos.net

Attachment

  • PR - Settlement of the litigation with Unisys - 3 December 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d7f0bc8f-e93a-405f-a843-5d7043e0b143)

