Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LA5K | ISIN: SE0000872095 | Ticker-Symbol: B6E
Tradegate
03.12.24
09:02 Uhr
26,400 Euro
-0,120
-0,45 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,28026,30009:36
26,28026,30009:33
PR Newswire
03.12.2024 08:48 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi's strength in haematology to be showcased at ASH 2024

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from Sobi® and partners will be presented at the 66th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in San Diego, CA (USA) from the 7th - 10th of December 2024. During the meeting several analyses will be presented on haemophilia A, haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), myelofibrosis, paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH), and immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

"Haemophilia A has a lasting impact on joint health and quality of life. At ASH 2024, three oral presentations will reveal important new data about long-term outcomes with ALTUVOCT® prophylaxis," said Lydia Abad-Franch, MD, MBA, Head of Research, Development, and Medical Affairs (RDMA), and Chief Medical Officer at Sobi. "We will also present new data spanning different severe and debilitating rare diseases, including an oral presentation on the real-world effectiveness of Doptelet® in treating people with ITP, demonstrating our broader commitment to advancing innovative treatments for people with rare haematological diseases. We look forward to sharing these findings in San Diego."

Key data to be presented at ASH 2024

Haemophilia A

Altuvoct® (efanesoctocog alfa)

Association Between Hemophilia Joint Health Score and
Quality of Life Using Results from the XTEND-1

Efanesoctocog Alfa Phase 3 Trial

Oral presentation.

Session: 322

Session date: Monday, December 9, 2024,

10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Presentation time: 11:30 AM

Clinical Outcomes Over 3 Years of Once-Weekly
Efanesoctocog Alfa Treatment in Adults and Adolescents
with Severe Hemophilia A: Second Interim Analysis from
the Phase 3 XTEND-ed Long-Term Extension Study

Oral presentation.

Session: 322.

Session date: Monday, December 9, 2024,

10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Presentation time: 11:00 AM

Real-world Experience of Switching to Prophylactic
Efanesoctocog Alfa in Patients with Moderate or Severe

Hemophilia A: An Analysis of the Adelphi
Hemophilia Disease Specific Programme

Oral presentation.

Session: 322

Session date: Saturday, December 7, 2024,

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Presentation Time: 1:00 PM

Cost Comparison of Efanesoctocog Alfa with Existing
Factor VIII Replacement Therapies for Major Surgeries
in People with Severe Hemophilia A

Poster presentation.

Session: 322

Session date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Presentation time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

General haemophilia A

Unmet Needs, Factor Consumption, and Healthcare Resource
Use among People with Hemophilia A: Real-

World Analysis of the Adelphi Hemophilia Disease
Specific Programme

Poster presentation.

Session: 721

Session date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Presentation time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Real-World Patterns of Additnal Factor Treatment Use Among
Hemophilia A Patients on Regular Prophylaxis in the United States:
Results from the PicnicHealth database

Poster presentation.

Session: 721

Session date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Presentation time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Haemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis

Gamifant® (emapalumab)

Transplant Related Outcomes in Patients with Hemophagocytic
Lymphohistiocytosis Treated with Emapalumab as a Bridge to
Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation: The Real-HLH Study

Poster presentation.

Session: 721

Session date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Presentation time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Patients (pts) with Optimized Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis
(HLH) Inflammatory (OHI) Index-Confirmed Diagnosis of
Malignancy-Associated HLH (mHLH) and Emapalumab Treatment

Poster presentation.

Session: 201

Session date: Monday, December 9, 2024

Presentation time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Myelofibrosis

Vonjo® (pacritinib)

Hematologic Improvement Experienced by Pacritinib-Treated
Patients with Myelofibrosis in Real-World Clinical Settings

Poster presentation.

Session: 908

Session date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Presentation time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Improvement in Serum Albumin as a Measure of Improved
Metabolic Profile in Pacritinib-Treated Patients: a Retrospective
Analysis of Patients Treated Across Three Clinical Trials

Poster presentation.

Session: 634

Session date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Presentation time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Haemoglobinuria

Aspaveli®/Empaveli ®
(pegcetacoplan)

Real-World Clinical Outcomes for Complement inhibitor Experienced
and Naïve Paroxysmal NocturnalHemoglobinuria Patients Prescribed
Pegcetacoplan in Europe and Canada

Poster presentation.

Session: 905

Session date: Monday, December 9, 2024

Presentation time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Immune Thrombocytopenia

Doptelet® (avatrombopag)

Use of Avatrombopag in Patients with Immune Thrombocytopenia:
Interim Analysis of the Phase 4 ADOPT Study

Oral presentation.

Session: 311

Session date: Monday, December 9, 2024,

10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Presentation time: 11:45 AM

Analysis of Durability of Response to Avatrombopag (AVA) from a
Phase 3b Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo (PBO)-controlled,
Parallel-group Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of AVA for
the Treatment of Pediatric

Patients with Immune Thrombocytopenia

Poster presentation.

Session: 311

Session date: Saturday, December 7, 2024,

Presentation time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Enhanced Patient Satisfaction and Stability of Platelet Counts Following a
Switch from Eltrombopag (ELT) or Romiplostim (ROMI) to Avatrombopag
(AVA) In Adult Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP): Post-hoc
Analyses from a Prospective Phase 4 Study

Poster presentation.

Session: 311

Session date: Saturday, December 7, 2024,

Presentation time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Results of a Prospective, Open-label, Phase 4 Study Evaluating the
Safety, Efficacy, and Treatment Satisfaction in Adult Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)
Subjects after Switching to Avatrombopag (AVA) from Eltrombopag (ELT) or
Romiplostim (ROMI)

Poster presentation.

Session: 311

Session date: Saturday, December 7, 2024,

Presentation time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Real-World Treatment Patterns and Outcomes in Patients with Primary
Immune Thrombocytopenia Treated with Avatrombopag in the United States:
REAL-AVA 2.0 Interim

Poster presentation.

Session: 905

Session date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Presentation time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

About ALTUVOCT®

ALTUVOCT® (efanesoctocog alfa) [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc-VWF-XTEN Fusion Protein] (formerly BIVV001) is the first high-sustained FVIII replacement therapy with the potential to deliver near-normal factor activity levels for a significant part of the week, improving bleed protection in a once-weekly dose for people with haemophilia A. ALTUVOCT builds on the established Fc fusion technology by innovatively adding a region of von Willebrand factor and XTEN® polypeptides to extend its time in circulation. It is the only therapy that has been shown to break through the von Willebrand factor ceiling, which imposes a half-life limitation on current factor VIII therapies. The European Commission granted Orphan Drug designation in June 2019. It is approved and marketed as ALTUVOCT by Sobi in Europe. It is approved and marketed as ALTUVIIIO [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc-VWF-XTEN Fusion Protein-ehtl] by Sanofi in the United States, Japan, and Taiwan.

About the Sanofi and Sobi collaboration

Sobi and Sanofi collaborate on the development and commercialisation of Alprolix® and Elocta®/Eloctate®. The companies also collaborate on the development and commercialisation of ALTUVOCT® (efanesoctocog alfa), or ALTUVIIIO in the US. Sobi has final development and commercialisation rights in the Sobi territory (essentially Europe, North Africa, Russia, and most Middle Eastern markets). Sanofi has final development and commercialisation rights in North America and all other regions in the world excluding the Sobi territory.

About Gamifant®

Gamifant (emapalumab) is an anti-interferon gamma (IFN?) monoclonal antibody that binds to and neutralises IFN?. In the USA, Gamifant is indicated for the treatment of adult and paediatric (newborn and older) patients with primary haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) with refractory, recurrent or progressive disease or intolerance with conventional HLH therapy. Primary HLH is a rare syndrome of hyperinflammation that usually occurs within the first year of life and can rapidly become fatal unless diagnosed and treated. The FDA approval is based on data from the phase 2/3 studies (NCT01818492 and NCT02069899). Gamifant is indicated for administration through intravenous infusion over one hour twice per week until haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).

About Vonjo®

Vonjo (pacritinib), a JAK-1 sparing JAK2/IRAK1/ACVR1 inhibitor, is approved for the treatment of adults with intermediate- or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis with a platelet count below 50 × 109/L in the United States. This indication is approved under FDA accelerated approval based on spleen volume reduction. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s). Currently, a Phase 3 study (PACIFICA) is being conducted to assess pacritinib in patients with myelofibrosis and severe thrombocytopenia as a post-marketing requirement.

About Aspaveli®/ Empaveli®

Aspaveli/Empaveli (pegcetacoplan) is a targeted C3 and C3b inhibitor designed to regulate excessive activation of the complement cascade, part of the body's immune system, which can lead to the onset and progression of many serious diseases. Pegcetacoplan is approved for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH) as Aspaveli/Empaveli in the United States, European Union, and other countries globally. Currently, a Phase 3 trial (VALIANT) is being conduted to assess the efficacy and safety of pegcetacoplan in patients with C3G and primary IC-MPGN. Aspaveli/Empaveli is also under investigation for several other rare diseases across haematology and nephrology.

About the Sobi and Apellis collaboration

Sobi and Apellis have global co-development rights for systemic pegcetacoplan. Sobi has exclusive ex-U.S. commercialisation rights for systemic pegcetacoplan, and Apellis has exclusive U.S. commercialisation rights for systemic pegcetacoplan and worldwide commercial rights for ophthalmological pegcetacoplan, including for geographic atrophy.

About Doptelet®

Doptelet (avatrombopag) is an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist (TPO-RA) that mimics the biologic effects of TPO in stimulating the development and maturation of megakaryocytes, resulting in increased platelet count. It is approved in over 30 countries worldwide, including the EU and the US, for the treatment of severe thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease who are scheduled to undergo an invasive procedure, and for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with primary chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. Chronic ITP is a rare autoimmune bleeding disorder characterised by low number of platelets. The incidence of primary ITP in adults is 3.3/100,000 adults per year with a prevalence of 9.5 per 100,000 adults.

About Sobi®

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. In 2023, revenue amounted to SEK 22.1 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/sobi-s-strength-in-haematology-to-be-showcased-at-ash-2024,c4074709

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/4074709/3146846.pdf

Sobi®'s strength in haematology to be showcased at ASH 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sobis-strength-in-haematology-to-be-showcased-at-ash-2024-302320605.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.