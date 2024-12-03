BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks traded higher on Tuesday as higher commodity prices lifted mining and energy stocks.The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 46 points, or 0.6 percent, at 8,358 after adding 0.3 percent on Monday.Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rallied 1-2 percent as commodity prices held an upward trend amid U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tariff statements.Greencore Group shares were up nearly 10 percent. The sandwich and convenience food manufacturer has launched a 10-million-pound ($12.7 million) share buyback after posting a 36.1 percent increase in annual pre-tax profit.Energy giant BP Plc rose about 2 percent and peer Shell gained 1.6 percent.HgCapital Trust rose about 1 percent after it has agreed to sell Dext Software Ltd., a bookkeeping automation platform provider, to IRIS Software Group.Wizz Air Holdings jumped 2.3 percent after announcing it carried more passengers in November despite capacity issues.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX