BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Scout24 SE (SCOTF) Tuesday announced the acquisition of Neubau kompass AG, a digital marketing platform. The parties said they have decided not to disclose the terms of the transaction.Neubau kompass specialises in newly built residential properties and property development projects in Germany and Austria.Scout24 SE, a digital firm in Germany, noted that Neubau kompass can provide property listings, user-friendly navigation, and an up-to-date, objective market overview. Further it can reach qualified potential buyers, supporting a successful sales process.The acquisition will help integrate Neubau kompass' products into the ImmoScout24 ecosystem.Tobias Hartmann, CEO of Scout24 SE said, 'By acquiring neubau kompass we are doubling down on the very important market for new residential properties. Germany needs to invest into housing, and together we will continue to actively push for this development to happen.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX