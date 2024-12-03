Renault Group has marked a significant milestone in its electrification strategy by securing a multi-year partnership with semiconductor manufacturer STMicroelectronics. The collaboration, set to commence in 2026, centers on developing and supplying silicon carbide power modules for electric vehicles through Renault's subsidiary Ampere. These innovative modules incorporate a groundbreaking powerbox solution compatible with both 400-volt and 800-volt battery systems, enabling ultra-fast charging capabilities. The technology integration, featuring three silicon carbide power modules and a specialized cooling system, allows for charging times from 10% to 80% in under 15 minutes, significantly enhancing the efficiency of electric powertrains and battery range.

Market Performance Indicators

The automotive manufacturer's stock experienced a notable decline of 2.47% on December 2, closing at €39.47, partly influenced by the French government's reduction in electric vehicle purchase incentives. The company maintains a market capitalization of €11.7 billion and projects a dividend payment of €1.85 for 2024. Current financial metrics show a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a price-to-sales ratio of 0.22 for 2024, indicating potential value despite recent market pressures.

