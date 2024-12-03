MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States has announced a $725 million security assistance package for Ukraine, which includes substantial quantities of artillery, rockets, and air defense capabilities.Announcing this, the White House said President Joe Biden has directed the Department of Defense to deliver the materiel to Ukraine rapidly to ensure that Ukraine has the equipment it needs to defend against Russian attacks.'Between now and mid-January, we will deliver hundreds of thousands of additional artillery rounds, thousands of additional rockets, and other critical capabilities to help Ukraine defend its freedom and independence,' National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.On Monday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov to discuss battlefield dynamics and U.S. security assistance to Ukraine.The latest round of U.S. military aid includes Stinger missiles; Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems munitions; ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems; 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition; Unmanned Aerial Systems; Non-persistent antipersonnel landmines; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; Tube-launched, Optically guided, Wire-tracked missiles; small arms and ammunition; demolitions equipment and munitions; equipment to protect critical national infrastructure; and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX