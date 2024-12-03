Zwipe AS: Zwipe rights issue is covered by subscription and guarantee commitments of up to at least 41.9 percent and enters into agreement to extend outstanding convertible loan by 12 months

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE MADE PUBLIC, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH ACTIONS, WHOLLY OR IN PART, WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES IN ZWIPE AS. SEE ALSO THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW IN THIS DOCUMENT.

OSLO, NORWAY - 3 DECEMBER 2024 - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Zwipe AS (the "Company") on 7 November 2024, in which the Company announced that its board of directors had resolved to propose that the Company carries out a new issue of units, each consisting of one share and one warrant, with preferential rights for existing shareholders with gross proceeds of up to NOK 39.7 million (the "Rights Issue").

The Board of Directors has received subscription and guarantee commitments from certain existing shareholders and external investors. Thus, the Rights Issue is covered by subscription and guarantee commitments up to at least 41.9 percent, equal to NOK 16.6 million.

Subscription and Guarantee Commitments

The Company has received subscription commitments from Board members Jörgen Lantto and Dennis Jones, amounting to approximately 4.5 percent of the Rights Issue.

To the extent the Rights Issue is not fully subscribed, a consortium of guarantors, including board member David Chew, has agreed to subscribe and pay for units in the Rights Issue up to an aggregate subscription rate corresponding of 28 percent of the Rights Issue (the "Bottom Guarantee Commitments"). The consortium providing the Bottom Guarantee Commitments will receive a 15 percent underwriting fee.

In addition, the Company and Fenja Capital (the "Top Guarantor") has agreed that the Top Guarantor shall subscribe and pay for units in the Rights Issue up to 13.9 percent of the Rights Issue (the "Top Guarantee Commitment"). The Top Guarantor will receive an 8 percent underwriting fee.

Further information about the subscription commitments, the Bottom Guarantee Commitments and the Top Guarantee Commitment will be provided in the prospectus, to be approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority on or about 5 December 2024.

Convertible Loan and Use of Proceeds

The Top Guarantee Commitment will be fulfilled through the partial set-off of NOK 5,514,472 of the Company's outstanding convertible loan of NOK 10,514,472 (the "2023 Convertible Loan"). If the Top Guarantor is allotted units amounting to less than NOK 5,514,472, the balance between the allotted amount and NOK 5,514,472 shall be paid back in cash by the Company to the Top Guarantor, using proceeds from the Rights Issue. The accrued interest under the 2023 Convertible Loan, coupled with NOK 1,000,000 from the 2023 Convertible Loan, will be set-off against the Top Guarantor's commitment under the Bottom Guarantee Commitments.

To accommodate the Top Guarantee Commitment, the use of proceeds outlined in the Company's announcement on 7 November 2024 has been revised.

The remaining balance of the 2023 Convertible Loan, amounting to NOK 4.0 million, will be extended for another 12 months in the form of a new convertible loan (the "New Convertible Loan"). This arrangement ensures the full settlement of the 2023 Convertible Loan. The New Convertible Loan will carry an annual interest rate of STIBOR + 10 percent.

The issuance of the New Convertible Loan is contingent on the approval of a board authorization at the extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") scheduled for 3 December 2024, or alternatively, the approval at a subsequent EGM that either authorizes the Company's board of directors to issue the New Convertible Loan or directly resolves to issue the New Convertible Loan. As consideration for the Top Guarantor agreeing to subscribe for the New Convertible Loan, the Top Guarantor shall receive a fee of NOK 200,000 from the Company (the "Arrangement Fee"). The Arrangement Fee shall be added to the total nominal amount of the New Convertible Loan and not be paid in cash, which means that the total nominal amount of the New Convertible Loan shall amount to a total of NOK 4,200,000.

The Company has also issued 60,000,000 contractual stock options to the Top Guarantor (the "Stock Options"). The Stock Options can be exercised up until 31 December 2026 and each Stock Option entitles to subscribe to one (1) new share in Zwipe at a price of 70 percent of VWAP during the ten trading days that immediately precede every third month-end, starting in April 2025, however no lower than the quota value of the Company's share and not higher than 150 percent of the subscription price in the Rights Issue. The Stock Options can be exercised on 30 April 2025 at the earliest.

The issuance of shares upon exercise of the Share Options is contingent upon either a resolution by the Company's general meeting to issue the corresponding shares in accordance with the Norwegian Private Limited Liability Companies Act, or the Company's board of directors issuing the shares pursuant to an authorization granted under the Norwegian Private Limited Liability Companies Act.

Changes to item 5 of the EGM notice

The Bottom Guarantee Commitments and Top Guarantee Commitment necessitate changes to resolution 5 proposed for the EGM on 3 December 2024. As these changes do not affect shareholders' preferential rights under Section 10-4 of the Norwegian Private Limited Liability Companies Act, the Company's board of directors has determined that these amendments are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. An updated proposal for item 5 in the notice for the EGM will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Robert Puskaric, CEO of Zwipe comments:

"We are very grateful for the continued support from existing shareholders and new investors. By securing part of the rights issue, the management team can focus on developing Zwipe further and continuing our sales efforts."

Advisor

Zwipe has engaged Bergs Securities AB and Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS as financial and legal advisors respectively in connection with the Rights Issue.



For further information contact:

Robert Puskaric, CEO of Zwipe

E-mail: ir@zwipe.com

About Zwipe

Zwipe believes the inherent uniqueness of every person is the key to a safer future. We work with great passion across networks of international organizations, industries and cultures to make convenience safe and secure. We are pioneering next-generation biometric card and wearables technology for payment and physical & logical access control and identification solutions. We promise our customers and partners deep insight and frictionless solutions,

ensuring a seamless user experience with our innovative biometric products and services. Zwipe is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with a global presence.

To learn more, visit http://www.zwipe.com

