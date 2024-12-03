Fuer folgende Geschaefte in der ISIN GB00BJVR6M63, Wertpapier-Name: CRITICAL METALS LS-,005, wird ein Mistrade-Antrag geprueft:
Datum Zeit Volumen Preis
03.12.2024 11:19:56 100.000 0,15
Fair Value lt. Antragsteller: 0,015 EUR
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:36
|XFRA MISTRADE ANTRAG IN ISIN GB00BJVR6M63 WIRD GEPRUEFT
Fuer folgende Geschaefte in der ISIN GB00BJVR6M63, Wertpapier-Name: CRITICAL METALS LS-,005, wird ein Mistrade-Antrag geprueft:Datum Zeit Volumen Preis03.12.2024 11:19:56 100.000 0,15Fair Value lt....
|18.11.
|Critical Metals PLC - IMC Presentation Uploaded on to the Website
|14.11.
|Critical Metals PLC - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company
|13.11.
|Critical Metals PLC - AGM Statement
|11.11.
|Critical Metals PLC - Operational and Financing Update
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|CRITICAL METALS PLC
|0,150
|+757,14 %