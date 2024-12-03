BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has rejected the idea that the country must choose between closer relations with the United States or the European Union as its allies.Delivering a speech on foreign policy at the Lord Mayor's Banquet at the Guildhall, London, Tuesday, Starmer said, 'The national interest demands that we work with both.'He made it clear that Britain's relationship with the United States has been the cornerstone of its security and prosperity for more than a century. 'And we will never turn away from that'.'And our security is even more closely intertwined at every level of our military, our intelligence, our industry, and R&D.'He recalled that when President-elect Trump hosted him for dinner in Trump Tower in September, 'I told him that we will invest more deeply than ever in this transatlantic bond with our American friends in the years to come.'Starmer vowed that his government will rebuild its ties with Europe too. He said the number one test of his government is economic growth.Starmer insisted that Britain must continue to back Ukraine and do what it takes to support their self-defense for as long as it takes.'We face a near and present danger with Russia as an erratic, increasingly desperate aggressor, on our continent marshaling all its resources - along with North Korean troops and Iranian missiles - aiming to kill and to conquer.''And it is vital that all European nations step up to protect our shared future. We will set out in our Strategic Defense Review how we are going to modernize our Armed Forces to make us more secure at home and stronger abroad.'Starmer said Britain will maximize its investment by working with others, like its partnership with Italy and Japan to build the next generation of fighter planes.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX