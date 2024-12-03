WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced a proposed rule to revoke tolerances for chlorpyrifos, which establish the amount of a pesticide that is allowed on food.This rule revokes all tolerances for chlorpyrifos, except for 11 food and feed crops that remain registered.EPA said it is taking this action in response to a decision by the U.S Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.This action will support EPA efforts to cancel most uses of chlorpyrifos on food to reduce exposure and protect public health.'EPA continues to prioritize the health of children,' said Assistant Administrator for the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Michal Freedhoff. 'This proposed rule is a critical step forward as we work to reduce chlorpyrifos in or on food and to better protect people, including infants and children, from exposure to chemicals that are harmful to human health.'Chlorpyrifos is an organophosphate insecticide that was used for a large variety of agricultural uses, including soybeans, fruit and nut trees, vegetables, and other row crops, as well as non-food uses. At high levels, the exposure to this insecticide can result in neurological effects such as tremors, fatigue and nausea. There is also concern for exposures to pregnant women and children since chlorpyrifos has been associated with neurodevelopmental effects indicating it could impact the normal development of the nervous system during pregnancy or childhood.In a final rule issued in August 2021, EPA revoked all tolerances for chlorpyrifos, effectively stopping its use on all food and animal feed.As per the proposed rule, the use of chlorpyrifos has been allowed in 11 food crops. They are alfalfa, apple, asparagus, cherry (tart), citrus, cotton, peach, soybean, strawberry, sugar beets and wheat (spring and winter). Retaining only the 11 food uses could decrease average annual pounds of chlorpyrifos applied in the U.S. by 70 percent, according to EPA.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX